MAPP Advisors Welcomes Lance McCord as SVP of M&A

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPP Advisors, a leading fintech advisory firm with a core focus on payments and ISVs, is pleased to announce Lance McCord has joined the company as Senior Vice President of M&A. McCord is a veteran in the payments industry and has completed hundreds of transactions during his career. Prior to joining MAPP Advisors, he served as SVP of ISOs for Worldpay, Inc. (formerly Vantiv) and helped grow their ISO portfolio by over 50,000 merchant customers and $15 billion in annual merchant volume. He also served as CFO for their $2B merchant line of business.

MAPP Advisors' Managing Partner, Jim Battista, commented, "I have known Lance for many years and have worked on several M&A deals with him. I am happy to have him join our growing team of fintech experts. His expertise, diligence and extensive industry contacts make him an asset to the MAPP Advisors team. He has joined us at a pivotal time as our deal volume has dramatically increased due to the accelerated adoption of digital transactions, ecommerce, contactless payments and the ISV model."

US fintech funding has grown 121% YoY to hit $14.6B in Q3'21 according to "The State of Fintech Q3'21 Report" by CB Insights. Specific to payments, funding in 2021 YTD is already up 80% compared to 2020 with US-based payments startups leading in global funding. The average deal size reached $62M in 2021 YTD, nearly double 2020. MAPP Advisors predicts record breaking numbers in Q4'21 and strong growth into Q1'22.

"I am excited to work with the MAPP Advisors team and to put my payments experience to use. My 11 years at Vantiv were a time of exciting growth and prepared me well to assist our diverse clients at MAPP," commented McCord. He has over 30 years of financial experience with emphasis on M&A, banking relationships, valuations and revenue growth. McCord has a BS in Accounting from Southern Illinois University, attended graduate school at St. Louis University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

To learn more about MAPP Advisors' services and opportunities, contact [email protected].

About MAPP Advisors

MAPP Advisors is the leading boutique mergers and acquisitions firm serving the payment processing industry. With offices in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Raleigh, MAPP Advisors provides exemplary advisory, portfolio optimization, portfolio management and operational consulting services proven to produce measurable results. The company's extensive transactional expertise and depth of industry knowledge distinguishes MAPP in the fintech industry. To learn more, visit www.mappadvisors.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Marketing Director, MAPP Advisors at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE MAPP Advisors