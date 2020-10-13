Mapp and Kibo Commerce Announce Global Strategic Partnership

SAN DIEGO and DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer engagement, has announced a global strategic partnership with cloud commerce solutions provider Kibo Commerce. Cross-channel retailers will benefit from the combination of Mapp's insight-led customer engagement and Kibo's leading eCommerce and personalization capabilities.

The partnership will provide highly personalized eCommerce experiences and targeted cross-channel capabilities. It will enhance cost efficiency and campaign optimization, while delivering data-driven insights based on consumer behaviors, purchase patterns and transactions.

Joint clients will benefit from improved one-to-one targeting, which creates stronger relationships with customers while challenged by the ongoing effects of COVID-19. The first client to make the most of this new collaboration is Houston-based cross-channel boutique retailer Francesca's.

Steve Warren, CEO, Mapp, adds: "Kibo and Mapp share the commitment to growth, and provide best solutions in the market, which will ensure that joint customers will benefit from highly personalized eCommerce and digital marketing capabilities. They will be able to lead even more seamless campaigns based on state-of-the-art automation and cross-channel technologies."

Meyar Sheik, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Kibo Commerce, comments: "Our partnership with Mapp promises to bring a wide range of benefits to our clients. Mapp's cross-channel marketing and automation capabilities will allow our clients to boost and scale their efforts in personalizing shopping experiences."

Kibo offers unified commerce products that are inspired by retailer needs, designed to empower teams, and that are tailor-made to delight today's sophisticated shoppers. Over 1,000 brands rely on Kibo to easily manage fulfilment, B2C and B2B ecommerce, and marketing personalization through one unified system. With unified commerce, retailers and brands can leverage a single, 360-degree view of their customers in coordinated and strategic ways that generate high-growth and customer loyalty.

With Mapp, retailers can rely on real-time behavior across all channels and gain a 360-degree view of the individual in a unified customer profile. This information can be used to run highly personalized digital marketing campaigns across web, email, mobile, social and display advertising. Retailers can drive recurring purchases through automated and personalized upsell and cross-sell campaigns.

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Certona and Monetate, omnichannel commerce, and distributed order management. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell and Patagonia rely on Kibo to optimize web, mobile, search, in-store and every fulfillment touchpoint for an end-to-end personalized commerce experience.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

Press contacts:

PR Agency: The PR Network

Matt Cartmell

+44 (0)7930 485 333

[email protected]

https://www.thepr.network

Mapp Digital Europe

Harald Oberhofer

+49 30 755 415 120

[email protected]

www.mapp.com

SOURCE Mapp