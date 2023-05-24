Mapp announces appointment of Eric Lubow as new Chief Product & Technology Officer

News provided by

Mapp Digital US, LLC

24 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, has today announced the appointment of Eric Lubow to the position of Chief Product & Technology Officer. In this role, Eric will lead all aspects of Mapp Cloud's technologies, leveraging more than 20 years of executive engineering and technology leadership in MarTech.

Eric most recently served as the VP of Engineering for Thrasio, the fastest-growing acquirer of Amazon FBA businesses. Prior to that, he served as CTO/Co-founder at leading digital care and content data technology companies, including HealthHive, Mymee, and SimpleReach.

In his new role, Eric will spearhead Mapp's engineering and product teams, fostering innovation and working on developing cutting-edge features, but will most importantly help facilitate Mapp into becoming a leading technology driven MarTech platform in its space.

Eric's appointment is exciting for Mapp as it will drive the company's Product and Technology strategy forward in an innovative and efficient way. With customer acquisition and retention becoming more complex to tackle for consumer brands, the need for the right solutions and strategies has never been more crucial. Leveraging insight-led technologies, the company aims to empower its clients with the necessary tools to embrace the evolving consumer landscape effectively and see greater value in their tech while having a bigger impact on their consumers. The appointment of a new CPTO marks a significant milestone in the company's journey and reaffirms its dedication to staying at the forefront of the marketing technology landscape.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments: "We're extremely excited to welcome Eric to Mapp and look forward to his leadership as we accelerate our tech expansion and provide solutions that solve common customer experience challenges. Eric's experience in optimizing and scaling technology brings a strong value to our organization, particularly as our industry undergoes some fundamental shifts and value-driven technology is becoming key. This is crucial to helping brands generate actionable insights for driving meaningful change in the customer experience field." 

Eric Lubow, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Mapp, adds: "I'm thrilled to join a company that helps businesses prioritizes data-driven marketing decisions. This is a challenging time for both brands and vendors as many find themselves dealing with smaller budgets, higher targets, and more demands being put on their time and capabilities. It's why being able to deliver value quickly and effectively is important to us and for our customers. My goal is to bring a strategic mindset and direction to the Mapp suite of solutions, drawing on my years of MarTech and analytics experience, and I'm excited to propel us to new heights together with the Mapp Technology team." 

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-based customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for what matters and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers also benefit from tailored and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalization, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved. More info here.

Mapp's digital marketing platform helps over 700 businesses across Europe and in the US. Mapp's clients include Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, West Ham United F.C., MyToys, Pepsico, Quint, Farrow & Ball, and Jysk.

SOURCE Mapp Digital US, LLC

