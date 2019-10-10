SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud-based digital marketing provider Mapp announces the results of its Global Provider Report 2019. The report analyzed the ISPs and webmailers that end users made use of to open emails and newsletters. On an international level, Gmail is clearly ahead – its market share in the USA is more than 50%. The results in Germany, France and Poland show strong differences between the individual markets. Therefore, high delivery rates require a country-specific strategy.

The new Mapp Global Provider Report clearly confirms that there is no getting around the big international players. Gmail (50.1%), Verizon (22.6%) and Microsoft (12.4%) are the clear leaders in the USA – and are the most relevant inboxes on a global level. In the further places are Comcast (2.0%), Apple (1.6%) and AT&T (1.1%). In their leading positions, Gmail and Microsoft are particularly influential in determining the latest inbox trends. Therefore, sector initiatives – such as AMP for email, Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), or Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) – strongly depend on the extent to which such aspects are supported and promoted by the major ISPs and webmailers.

Home-grown providers in Germany, France and Poland

Looking at the situation in Europe, there are strong differences between the individual markets, some of which deviate significantly from the average. In Germany, France and Poland domestic providers operating primarily on a national level have significant market shares. In Germany, 1&1 Mail & Media leads with GMX and WEB.DE (39.9%), followed by Gmail (15.3%) and T-Online (11.9%). In France, Orange (17.8%) ranks third behind Gmail (26.9%) and Microsoft (25.9%). In Poland, the national provider Wirtualna Polska (26.4%) leads, followed by Gmail (25.4%).

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments: "The study shows that Gmail leads internationally. At the same time, however, it also reveals that there are significant differences in the services used in some European markets. Our Provider Report underscores the fact that international companies cannot only concentrate on a few providers but should also consider the specific circumstances of each country. Those who neglect this, risk their deliverability – and thus their revenue, to a certain extent."

More than 170 million emails and campaign mails from selected customers around the world were analyzed in August and September of this year for the Mapp Global Provider Report 2019. They had been sent using the personalized cross-channel marketing solution Mapp Engage, which is part of the Mapp Cloud.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. By letting Mapp Cloud decide the best channel, best time, and best frequency to deliver the message, your team can focus on what's important – and exciting. With unified data, AI-generated customer insights, and cross-channel engagement, companies can build a sustainable competitive advantage and long-term customer loyalty.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

