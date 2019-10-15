Mapp Appoints Maurizio Alberti as Vice President Global Sales

As Vice President, Milan-based Maurizio Alberti will assume responsibility for a wide range of tasks. He will oversee the development of Mapp's annual sales plan and define the corresponding sales policies and practices. In addition, Maurizio Alberti will lead Mapp's global direct and channel sales strategies and expand the international sales team, providing optimal operational support for Mapp's overall business objectives.

Maurizio Alberti boasts more than 15 years of digital marketing industry experience. In 2004, the business graduate commenced his career as an Account Manager at email marketing specialist eCircle before being appointed Managing Director Italy in 2010, where he was responsible for the entire sales area as well as project and campaign management in Italy. From 2013, he held the position of Managing Director Italy at Teradata, where his responsibilities included launching the integrated Marketing Applications Solution in Italy. In 2016, Teradata evolved into the international marketing cloud provider Mapp. Having already been charge of Mapp's European business since the beginning of the year, Maurizio Alberti recorded consistent growth.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments: "Maurizio knows Mapp and its roots like no other. His many years of experience have given him tremendous expertise in cross-channel marketing and digital management. As Vice President Global Sales, he will play a decisive role in shaping and driving Mapp's global sales structures and goals. His appointment will ensure Mapp continues to grow in the future."

Maurizio Alberti adds: "Following my role as Managing Director Europe, I am delighted to now apply my knowledge to Mapp's global business. As our company continues to grow, consistent, effective sales operations are essential to further expand our customer base and achieve our defined business objectives. We still have a great deal of potential in cross-channel marketing."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. By letting Mapp Cloud decide the best channel, best time, and best frequency to deliver the message, your team can focus on what's important – and exciting. With unified data, AI-generated customer insights, and cross-channel engagement, companies can build a sustainable competitive advantage and long-term customer loyalty.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

