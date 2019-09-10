SAN DIEGO and BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, a leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing solutions, appoints Chris Frasier as Chief Customer Officer. With this appointment, he will be responsible for Mapp's post-sales customer management, including global account management, revenue delivery, and customer success. In his new role, Chris will continue to lead Mapp's Customer Support and Professional Services groups. Having worked in the marketing industry for more than 15 years – both on the brand and technology provider side – Chris is a distinguished account management veteran with extensive business experience and a proven reputation of delivering for Mapp's customers.

Mapp Digital Appoints Chris Frasier as Chief Customer Officer

To guarantee maximum customer satisfaction and optimize internal operations, Mapp is consolidating all customer processes under Chris Frasier's leadership. This move is being accompanied by the establishment of two highly specialized teams for account management and customer success. The Account Management team oversees all business relationships with customers, while the Customer Success team now provides comprehensive day-to-day partnership to Mapp's customers around the world, offering everything from consultation on marketing programs to how to better leverage Mapp's technology, as well as technical support services.

In 2007, Chris began his career at Mapp (then known as BlueHornet, a San Diego based email service provider) as an Account Manager, working with some of the top brands in the United States across the retail, online dating, and hospitality industries. Later, as Senior Director of Client Services, he developed strategies to increase customer satisfaction while leading the global Account Management and Service teams at BlueHornet. Following Marlin Equity Partner's acquisition of BlueHornet, and merger with Teradata Marketing Applications, Chris assumed the role of Senior Vice President Client Success, Global Services & Operations for the entire group. Among his many achievements in this position was the expansion of Mapp's global Professional Services portfolio and his instrumental role in driving the company's international success.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, conveys his congratulations: "With Chris, we are filling the position of Chief Customer Officer with a true account management professional. The demands for providing superior all-round customer service are changing in line with Mapp's continued global growth. Chris understands how to drive and execute internal transformation like virtually no one else to maximize the success of the entire organization into the future."

Chris Frasier comments: "I am very excited for this opportunity and eager to lead Mapp's global team of industry-leading Customer Management and Services professionals as we evolve both strategically and organizationally. We have ambitious plans to create unique customer experiences and our team around the world is fully prepared to continue upping our game and ultimate product we deliver with our customers in mind."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. By letting Mapp Cloud decide the best channel, best time, and best frequency to deliver the message, your team can focus on what's important – and exciting. With unified data, AI-generated customer insights, and cross-channel engagement, companies can build a sustainable competitive advantage and long-term customer loyalty.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

