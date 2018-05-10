Mapp Digital Reports Record Q1 in New Customer Growth

Over the past year, Mapp consistently answered the question of how to combine the world of ad-tech and online customer acquisition, with sophisticated automation tools built to engage new and existing customers. Because of this, Mapp subscription revenue continues to grow. Mapp Acquire, with its marketer-friendly Data Management Platform (DMP), showed strong adoption with leading businesses across the global markets served by Mapp. Nearly a dozen new customers from across retail, consumer packaged goods, digital agencies, and publishing industries selected Mapp Acquire with its DMP to drive their customer acquisition, along with Mapp Engage for its leading email solutions.

"What caught our attention most was the flexibility offered by Mapp when adapting to the needs of our digital marketing strategy," said Jordi Desquens, Head of Strategy and Digital Channels at the Barcelona Metro Transportation System, TMB. "We are satisfied with the service, the closeness and professionalism of the team, as well as the training and support received during the implementation of the solution."

The rapid growth for Mapp is strongly correlated with its dedication to customer success. In the past quarter, Mapp Cloud was adopted by new customers including Telenor, the leading telecommunications provider serving Sweden, the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia with over 200 million customers. Mapp Cloud was also adopted by the Red Cross of Spain, Cruz Roja, which serves to alleviate the impact of disasters and crises on the most vulnerable people across Spain.

"Our customers are what make the difference at Mapp," said Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp Digital. "We aren't like the giant corporate marketing clouds, where you are a number without a face. At Mapp, we redefine marketing for companies wanting to unsilo their marketing and data to drive efficient customer acquisition and engagement. I couldn't be more proud of our team for their continued focus on our customer's success."

