Mapp Experienced Record Growth in First Quarter of 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, today announced very strong growth in the first quarter of 2021 fiscal year. The company has achieved a record growth of 41% in new customer acquisition compared to the same period last year and is continuing its successful course. This strengthens Mapp's position as one of the largest independent marketing cloud solutions for medium-sized companies and large enterprises globally. The second quarter of 2021 is also shaping up to become a successful period for Mapp. April already shows 14% growth in subscription revenue and a double-digit performance increase in new logo bookings.

Cost and marketing efficiency are more important than ever for companies. The changes in the market, due to the massive acceleration of digital transformation, have driven the increased need for strong customer data, marketing analytics, data activation, personalization, and automation. Mapp is currently experiencing particularly strong customer growth in the retail, eCommerce and D2C sectors. In the past months, they have acquired more than dozens of new customers worldwide, including Design Toscano, The Independent Pharmacy, ePrice, Piquadro, Prénatal, and Pagani.

Mapp has seen increased interest in customer insights for marketing optimization and efficiency and tremendous growth in the Mapp Cloud marketing platform. With Mapp Cloud, marketers can engage end customers on a regular basis through a targeted strategy and trigger sales-relevant interactions. It includes the customer analytics module Mapp Intelligence and the cross-channel marketing module Mapp Engage to identify robust insights, as well as user segments for highly personalized marketing messages across all relevant channels. Mapp's digital marketing platform has now also been upgraded to include the direct mail channel. In the first quarter, Mapp renewed numerous contracts and saw many customers extend their contracts to include the entire Mapp Cloud product range.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments on the positive result: "One record announcement follows the next – after a successful 2020, we are on course for success and have also achieved record growth in the first quarter of this year. This is due to steadily increasing market demand for insight-led marketing and better customer experiences. Despite all the challenges, our international team did a tremendous job, which clearly shows the dynamic growth in our new client business. Mapp's new study conducted by Forrester Consulting on our behalf highlights the importance of data-driven customer insights. Through our marketing cloud solution, we offer clear competitive advantages as well as real added value."

A recent commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Mapp, Use Analytics And Insights To Accelerate Your Customer Experience Strategy shows that data-driven approaches are a guarantee for marketing success.

At the same time, 89% of all marketers surveyed worldwide rate a customer experience strategy as important or very important for their own success. In order to better understand the needs of end consumers, companies are investing in their MarTech stacks, but in many places, there are still deficits in the implementation and realization of holistic strategies in customer experience.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-based customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for the essentials and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers benefit from customized and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalization, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved.

Mapp operates offices in seven countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps over 3,000 businesses stand out from the crowd. Mapp's clients include Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

Press contacts:

PR Agency: The PR Network

Jonathan Lenz

+44 (0)77953 74423

[email protected]

www.thepr.network

Mapp Digital

Harald Oberhofer

+49 30 755 415 120

[email protected]

www.mapp.com

SOURCE Mapp

Related Links

mapp.com

