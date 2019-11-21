Mapp included among top nine campaign management vendors according to independent research report

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mapp announced that they have been included by Forrester among the top nine cross-channel campaign management providers in their new study titled The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q4 2019.

The Forrester Wave™ report places Mapp Cloud among the "nine vendors that matter most" in the market segment that is defined as 'cross-channel campaign management (independent platforms)'.

Mapp is a digital marketing platform that provides insight-led customer engagement. It does this by combining customer intelligence and cross-channel marketing. With Mapp Cloud, brands can easily and effectively gain insights from data in order to trigger insight-based marketing activity. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models to enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated customized messages can be sent over the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement are achieved.

In Forrester's 40-criterion evaluation of cross-channel campaign management independent platform providers, Mapp Cloud was scored five out of five, defined as providing superior capabilities relative to others in the evaluation, in the criteria of: Privacy and Security; Cross-Channel Identity resolution; Marketing Performance Management; and Campaign Planning.

Forrester comments on Mapp in its report: "B2C marketers with midmarket European firms should take a fresh look at Mapp's latest development plans."

Ricardas Montvila, Senior Director, Global Strategy, Mapp, says: "To be listed as one of the top nine cross-channel campaign management providers is fantastic. And considering that it comes just three months after we acquired the customer intelligence platform Webtrekk, this is even more gratifying."

Ricardas Montvila adds: "The cross-channel campaign management provider category is by no means the perfect fit for Mapp. Instead, what Mapp truly prides itself on is granular customer insight and marketing analytics combined with cross-channel customer engagement, which is unmatched across the digital marketing ecosystem. In our view, the market and our customers are currently heading towards the area of Insight-led Customer Engagement rather than Cross-Channel Campaign Management with Analytics."

Marketers need to connect touch points to deliver highly personalized, memorable moments. Customer engagement, taking into account a wide range of data sources and based on marketing analytics, becomes the foundation of successful marketing and increased turnover. At the same time, companies still struggle with a single view of the customer in real time. After the Webtrekk acquisition, Mapp is filling exactly this gap.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. By letting Mapp Cloud decide the best channel, best time, and best frequency to deliver the message, your team can focus on what's important – and exciting. With unified data, AI-generated customer insights, and cross-channel engagement, companies can build a sustainable competitive advantage and long-term customer loyalty.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

Press contacts:

PR Agency: The PR Network

Matt Cartmell

+44 (0)7930 485 333

matt.cartmell@thepr.network

https://www.thepr.network

Mapp Digital Europe

Harald Oberhofer

+49 30 755 415 120

harald.oberhofer@webtrekk.com

www.webtrekk.com

Mapp Digital US

Christine Paulson

+1 415-705-9250

christine.paulson@mapp.com

www.mapp.com

SOURCE Mapp

Related Links

https://mapp.com

