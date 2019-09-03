Mapp Intelligence takes data-driven cross-channel marketing to the next level

Mapp Intelligence powered by Webtrekk delivers the following services:

Using artificial intelligence, predictive analytics can accurately forecast the customer lifetime value or conversion and churn probabilities. Future sales trends can thus be predicted and marketing budgets adjusted accordingly. The Smart Alert function also detects data anomalies and automatically issues warnings to the relevant stakeholders. As a result, positive anomalies can be identified so that successful developments and spikes can be leveraged in a targeted manner. Bugs and malfunctions can thereby also be detected and eliminated at an early stage. Customer Insights: Patterns in customer behavior are identified and presented in easily scalable dashboards. Path Analysis visualizes the customer journey and performance of products. This enables companies to derive cross-device strategies for optimizing interaction.

Customized to reflect the individual click and purchase behavior of each customer, Mapp Intelligence produces personalized product recommendations. Shopping cart abandoners are persuaded to make a purchase with personalized offers. Audience Stream: Data and user segments from websites, apps, emails, and social media are merged and transmitted to third-party systems in real time for customized remarketing campaigns. Companies retain complete control over their data.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, says: "In an ever more complex marketing landscape, the launch of Mapp Intelligence powered by Webtrekk will provide companies with a solution that supports marketers by dramatically simplifying their daily work. By integrating Webtrekk's analytics and AI expertise into Mapp Cloud, we can now deliver a fully comprehensive service to our customers that enables them to easily manage their entire cross-channel marketing. We are becoming a true marketing intelligence platform – delivering added value far beyond conventional marketing clouds."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. By letting Mapp Cloud decide the best channel, best time, and best frequency to deliver the message, your team can focus on what's important – and exciting. With unified data, AI-generated customer insights, and cross-channel engagement, companies can build a sustainable competitive advantage and long-term customer loyalty.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

About Webtrekk

Webtrekk is one of the market-leading customer intelligence platforms in Europe, allowing companies to connect, analyze, and activate user and marketing data across all devices. Their proven first-party data solutions help customers reach maximum data depth. Webtrekk guarantees the highest data protection standards, is TÜV certified, and stores its data on servers in the European Union. Its headquarters are located in Berlin, with additional offices in Italy and Spain. Webtrekk is trusted by more than 400 customers including FlixBus, Porsche Holding, ING, and MyToys. Webtrekk has been a Mapp company since 2019. Learn more at www.webtrekk.com.

