Mapp launches e-learning platform Mapp Academy

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer engagement, today announces the launch of Mapp Academy, its new online learning platform. The training program, which is available free of charge, has been launched to help marketers use the company's own Mapp Cloud to support them in achieving their marketing goals.

Mapp Academy enables customers, partners, and other interested parties to familiarize themselves with the Mapp product portfolio at their own pace and at a time of their choosing. Users have direct access to practical information and expert content, which is conveyed clearly with the help of explanatory videos, animations, quizzes, and other interactive formats. In addition to detailed instructions and useful tips, users can easily search for topics and keywords.

The training sessions are structured around different learning paths. They cover the use of the Mapp Cloud components Mapp Acquire, Mapp Engage and Mapp Intelligence. All content has been compiled for use in specific applications and will be continuously expanded. Upon completion of training courses for the individual Mapp modules, users will gain certification.

Michael Diestelberg, VP Product & Marketing, Mapp, comments: "With Mapp Academy, we are establishing an interactive e-learning platform to help interested parties learn about how Mapp Cloud can provide concrete added value. Participants will learn how to make the best use of our products in the shortest possible time, in order to address end consumers in a targeted and sustainable manner and quickly increase the success of their digital marketing activities."

The launch of Mapp Academy forms an important part of Mapp's overall strategy. The technology service provider offers worldwide customer intelligence to marketers, alongside marketing analytics, personalization, and cross-channel automation from a single source. The extensive enterprise-level functionalities are available at a competitive price and are complemented by comprehensive customer service. Against this backdrop, the new platform helps to increase the productivity of existing users, quickly get new customers started, and develop long-term relationships.

The Mapp Academy can be accessed free of charge after registration. Further information is available at: https://academy.mapp.com

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

Press contact:

PR Agency: The PR Network

Matt Cartmell

+44 (0)7930485333

[email protected]

https://www.thepr.network

Mapp Digital

Harald Oberhofer

+49 30 755 415 120

[email protected]

www.mapp.com

SOURCE Mapp

