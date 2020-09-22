Mapp launches free expert community

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer engagement, now offers access to the free expert community 'Improve Your Marketing' with hundreds of marketing tactics and possibility to share tips, best practices, and questions about specific use cases.

The interactive online platform showcases proven and easy-to-implement tactics best practices designed to drive marketing strategies and achieve better results. The platform's content focuses on customer engagement, i.e. marketing analytics, personalization, automation, and customer activation. Interested marketers can put together and prioritize tips and measures that fit their business across industries, create a customized marketing plan and share their own recommendations with the international community.

Digital marketing activities have gained in importance due to COVID-19 and the associated lockdown. Questions about cost efficiency, campaign optimization and targeted customer activation determine the agenda of both digital marketers and mid-sized companies. This is why companies now benefit from basing their decisions on data-driven insights to a much greater extent than in the past, thereby making their own marketing fit for the future.

Through customer intelligence and marketing analyses, companies can implement highly personalized cross-channel campaigns. While the willingness to rely on new ideas and measures is not always necessary in economically prosperous times, in view of COVID-19 and its consequences, there is a need to open up to new ideas and experiment. This is where Mapp's community 'Improve Your Marketing' comes in. With it, companies can examine their current marketing strategies and the challenges they face and optimize them in small and manageable steps. Are their own goals ambitious enough? Which tactical measures will ensure more marketing performance and thus dynamic business development?

Ricardas Montvila, Senior Director, Global Strategy at Mapp, comments: "There is a big need for innovative and successful marketing, and that is exactly what our 'Improve Your Marketing' community is all about. In view of COVID-19 and the increased pressure for efficiency, we provide a good overview of state-of-the-art marketing strategies and their feasibility. The focus of the community is on improvements in simple and gradual steps as well as support the prioritization of measures and projects. We are very much looking forward to active participation with a diverse community of customers, partners and interested parties".

'Improve Your Marketing' is promoted by Mapp through targeted marketing activities – and is also open to interested media partners. Interested parties will gain a first look on September 24, 2020 at DMEXCO @home. Mapp's Partner Director DACH, Spencer Altman, will hold the masterclass "Improve Your Marketing: Tactics to Acquire, Nurture, Grow & Retain Customers": https://mapp.com/resource/virtual-conference/mapp-is-at-dmexco-home/

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

