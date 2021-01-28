Mapp Reports Strong 2020 Financial Year: New Customer Business Almost Doubled

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, one of the largest independent marketing platforms, looks back on strong growth in the 2020 financial year. The company closes with record year-on-year growth in new customer business of 73%. At the same time, the average contract value has tripled, which underpins the recognition of insight-led customer engagement among medium-sized companies and enterprises.

COVID-19 has caused a massive acceleration of digital transformation and online business models in marketing. The necessity of regular online exchanges with consumers through a targeted strategy to trigger profitable interactions has caused many companies in the past year to invest heavily in marketing analytics, personalization, automation, and digital customer activation.

It has also become apparent across all industries that the need for effectiveness and efficiency in digital marketing is essential. Many companies have, therefore, realigned their strategies to focus more closely on data-driven approaches. This has led to an enormous growth spurt in the uptake of AI-based customer intelligence solution Mapp Intelligence, which is at the core of the modular marketing platform Mapp Cloud. Here, the seamless integration between Mapp Intelligence and the cross-channel marketing solution Mapp Engage allows marketers to identify actionable insights and user segments to enable highly personalized marketing messages for use across channels.

Mapp has supported many companies in their transition to digital marketing strategies over the past year, winning 70 new clients across all sectors and target markets. In particular, retail and e-Commerce new business showed dynamic growth of almost 30%. New Mapp clients include Quint, The Entertainer, Ella's Kitchen, Creed, PetsPyjamas, Francesca's, La Martina, and ePrice.it. Mapp also launched its global partner program last year and expanded its go-to-market presence through partnerships with consulting and technology companies in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy.

Regular Mapp product updates have allowed companies to interact with consumers in ever more targeted ways – and from a single source. In particular, the new Customer Data Platform (CDP) functionalities proved to be an important growth driver. Mapp Cloud offers companies a 360-degree view of every individual end consumer across all channels. Through its central contact profiles, important information such as demographics, past interactions, and transactions are bundled and visualized – and can be used for advanced segmentation and automation with other company-wide systems.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments on the very positive result: "Despite COVID-19, we have managed to continue our growth trajectory and close the 2020 financial year on a record-breaking note. My thanks go to our international team who have done a great job despite all the challenges brought on by the pandemic. We are very proud because the dynamic development in our new customer business clearly shows that we offer real added value with insight-led customer engagement. In the new year, we are focusing on new AI-powered functionalities as well as product updates that offer our customers clear competitive advantages and underpin our market position."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

Press contact:

PR Agency: The PR Network

Matt Cartmell

+44 (0)7930485333

matt.cartm[email protected]

www.thepr.network

Mapp Digital

Harald Oberhofer

+49 30 755 415 120

[email protected]

www.mapp.com

SOURCE Mapp

Related Links

http://www.mapp.com/

