Mapp Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp welcomes John Fitzgerald as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following an extensive global search. John brings to Mapp more than 20 years of experience working with growth-stage technology and digital media companies. He managed integral areas of business, including capital fundraising, acquisitions and divestitures, investor relations, and strategic planning efforts. Over the course of his career with venture-backed companies, John raised over $200 million and managed financial operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He began his career with Arthur Andersen, LLP and held subsequent financial leadership roles with Verve, Brickfish, Veoh Networks, and BakBone Software.

"So far, 2019 has been an exciting year for Mapp with our relaunched brand, rebellious sheep mascot, and new competitive product offerings. Adding John to the team is a great step in helping us take a bold stance in the market. His proven leadership in financial operations, along with his background working in mobile, social media, content, and data protection, is an ideal fit for Mapp as we work to extend our positive momentum and achieve greater revenue growth in 2019," said Steve Warren, Chief Executive Officer of Mapp. "With John being a San Diego local, our U.S. team is excited to work closely with him in Mapp's Headquarters in San Diego, California."

As CFO, John will report to Steve Warren and the Marlin Investment Group while overseeing Mapp's finance, accounting, human resources, investor relations, office management, internal audit, and legal areas of the business. John will help Mapp finetune its competitive pricing as the company develops new product lines and platform capabilities, in order to offer packages that fit customers' evolving needs in the marketplace.

Mapp helps companies break away from the pack – without breaking the bank. Mapp Cloud is a badass digital marketing platform that combines customer acquisition and engagement into one simple platform, with built-in, cross-channel capabilities. Underlying Mapp Cloud is Mapp's native customer data platform (CDP) that enables campaigns to draw from real-time, unified customer data, so marketers can be one step ahead of their customer.

Mapp is headquartered in San Diego with global offices in eight countries. They help more than 3,000 companies market smarter and achieve maximum return from their digital marketing efforts. Mapp customers include Puma, Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

