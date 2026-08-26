Mapping Smarter Drug Delivery for Treating Oral Cancers: A Hasanuddin University Review

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering drugs directly to oral cancer sites is challenging because medicines must remain at the tumor site long enough to provide sustained treatment. Now, a review led by Professor Nurhasni Hasan of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Hasanuddin University, Indonesia, suggests that conditions in the mouth can interfere with local drug delivery in oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC).

Researchers from China, Japan, and Indonesia, have collaboratively explored innovative delivery systems that could help overcome the challenges of treating tumors inside the constantly moving, saliva-rich environment of the mouth.

"There is a tendency to think of drug delivery as a problem that can be solved by developing a better formulation. However, the bigger question is whether the formulation is appropriate for that clinical situation," explains Prof. Hasan, while talking about the challenge.

Published in the European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, the review examines mucoadhesive films and patches, oral sprays, in-situ gels, and injectable hydrogels. The researchers argue that no single formulation suits every tumor. Instead, delivery systems should be selected according to the drug, tumor location and shape, treatment duration, and patient needs.

Flat, accessible lesions may be suited to mucoadhesive films, while irregular or infiltrative lesions may benefit from gels or injectable hydrogels that conform to complex tissue surfaces. Sprays offer convenient application but may have shorter residence times because of salivary clearance.

The oral environment can also change during cancer treatment. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy can cause xerostomia, or dry mouth, and mucosal damage, affecting drug release and adhesion. The researchers therefore call for testing under realistic conditions, including salivary flow, mechanical stress, pH, and enzymatic activity.

"The goal should be to make local treatment more predictable. We need delivery systems that researchers can evaluate consistently and clinicians can realistically use," concludes Prof. Hasan, while talking about the significance and practical implications of this review.

Reference

Title: Local drug delivery for oral squamous cell carcinoma under oral cavity

Journal Name: European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics

DOI: 10.1016/j.ejpb.2026.115114

Author Names: Muhammad Ruslin, Jiafu Cao, Muneeb Ullah, Juliana Palungan, Wafiq Azizah,

Resti Cahyani Wa Ode, Apon Zaenal Mustopa, Erni Marlina, Satoshi Uchida, Jin-Wook Yoo, and Nurhasni Hasan

Media Contact

Prof. Nurhasni Hasan

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SOURCE Hasanuddin University