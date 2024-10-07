MAPS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into WM Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

News provided by

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Oct 07, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of WM Technology, Inc. ("WM Technology" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MAPS). Investors who purchased WM Technology securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/MAPS.

Investigation Details

On September 25, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued a litigation release. It announced that it had "charged public company WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), its former CEO, Christopher Beals, and its former CFO, Arden Lee, for making negligent misrepresentations in WM Technology's public reporting of a self-described key operating metric, the "monthly active users," or "MAU," for WM Technology's online cannabis marketplace." The same announcement noted that the SEC had "also instituted a related settled administrative proceeding against WM Technology" and that "WM Technology also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1,500,000." Following this news, WM Technology stock dropped 1.9% that same day.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased WM Technology securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/MAPS. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BMBL INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Bumble Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

BMBL INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Bumble Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been ...
SFIX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SFIX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics