MapUp Announces New Integration with Samsara to Enable Real-Time Toll Billing

Integration Offers GPS-Based, Real-Time Toll Billing to Samsara Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MapUp, a provider of software-defined tolling solutions, today unveiled TollTally, an innovative toll management solution, now integrated with Samsara. This collaboration enables Samsara customers to automate toll billing and reimburse drivers for tolls in real-time.

TollTally is a real-time toll billing solution leveraging AI and vehicle telematics data to accurately monitor and record toll transactions as they occur. By integrating with Samsara's fleet management platform, customers now have an automated way to manage toll expenses, enhance operational efficiency, and minimize administrative tasks.

Key features of TollTally include:

Instant toll billing: TollTally captures toll transactions in real-time, offering fleet managers up-to-the-minute toll cost data. Instead of waiting weeks and months for agency toll invoices, fleets know their tolls in real time.

Automated cost allocation and billing: TollTally simplifies toll billing by automatically assigning toll charges to specific trips, cost centers, and customers, thereby eliminating manual invoicing efforts and enhancing accuracy. Rentals and leasing services can invoice tolls to their customers when a vehicle is returned.

Seamless integration with Samsara: TollTally integration facilitates a unified fleet management experience, making it easier for Samsara customers to streamline the toll invoicing process.

TollTally supports all the fleets - moving trucks, rental vehicles, taxis, service vans, on the road big rigs, or mobile service vehicles over 90+ countries ensuring fleets are covered wherever their vehicles go, generating vehicle-specific instant toll bills.

"We are thrilled to partner with Samsara and introduce TollTally to their extensive customer base," said Maneesh Mahlawat, CTO at MapUp. "TollTally's GPS-driven toll tracking capabilities, combined with Samsara's robust fleet management solutions, will empower fleet operators with unprecedented visibility and control over their toll-related expenses."

Samsara's Connected Operations™ Cloud has helped tens of thousands of organizations leverage real-time IoT data to surface actionable insights. By consolidating data from vehicles, assets, and equipment into one integrated platform, customers gain the visibility they need to operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

To learn more about TollTally and its integration with Samsara, visit the Samsara App Marketplace . .

About MapUp

MapUp is a Silicon Valley startup revolutionizing the way modern fleets manage tolls billing and payments through its AI-based, software-defined tolling solutions. Operating in over 90 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America, MapUp empowers fleets with accurate toll billing and toll spend insights, leading to reduced billing cycles, improved driver satisfaction, and significant cost savings. At the heart of MapUp's innovative solutions are its flagship products, including TollGuru® for pre-trip toll intelligence and optimization, TollTally™ for GPS-based near-real-time toll billing, and TollMatch™ for efficient post-trip toll reconciliation and auditing. Learn more about MapUp and its solutions here .

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

