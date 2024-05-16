MapUp Officially Launches Partner Program

Best-in-class Partner Program Empowers Partners to Drive Growth Through Innovative Toll Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MapUp , a Silicon Valley tech innovator specializing in AI-powered, GPS-based toll solutions, today announced the official launch of its MapUp Partner Program . The program allows partners to seamlessly integrate MapUp's products into their existing fleet management offerings, providing their customers with a unified, comprehensive toll solution accessible through a single portal. The program features three tiers - Emerging, Strategic, and Premier - offering partners various levels of engagement and benefits.

"The partnership between BlackBerry Radar and MapUp is a game-changer for our fleet customers," said Christopher Plaat, Senior Vice President & General Manager of BlackBerry Radar, a premier partner of MapUp. "By integrating MapUp's AI technology with our asset tracking telematics data, we will support real-time toll information, generate accurate and timely invoices, and automate the entire toll management process. This will enable our customers to reduce costs, maintain profitability, and focus on their core operations. Together, BlackBerry Radar and MapUp are setting a new standard for toll management in the industry."

Beyond creating opportunities for partners, MapUp's current and future customers will benefit from the program through automated third-party integrations with a network of certified telematics providers, TMS providers, fuel payment processors, and connected vehicle payment providers.

As a result, MapUp and its partners' customers will gain unprecedented visibility into their toll spend, identify opportunities for toll savings, and experience faster and more accurate toll payments and billing. These enhancements will lead to reduced costs, improved cash flow, and streamlined operations for MapUp and partners' customers.

"We are excited to officially launch our Partner Program and welcome more partners like BlackBerry," said Katie Mahlawat, founder and CEO at MapUp. "The program reflects our mission of transforming tolling experience for fleets globally and our heightened emphasis on solving for the customers through strategic partnerships. Our customers will benefit from the program as it fosters the development of more innovative toll payment, billing and reimbursement solutions by bringing together diverse perspectives and technologies."

Existing partners will be seamlessly integrated into the program, and new partners are warmly invited to join. To learn more about the MapUp Partner Program or to apply, visit https://www.mapup.ai/partners.

About MapUp

MapUp is a Silicon Valley tech pioneer revolutionizing the way fleets manage toll billing and payments through its AI-powered, GPS-based tolling solutions. Operating in 90+ countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America, MapUp empowers fleets with pre-trip toll optimization, real-time toll billing, toll payments and post-trip toll auditing, leading to reduced billing cycles, improved driver/customer satisfaction, and significant cost savings. At the heart of MapUp's innovative solutions are its flagship products, including TollGuru ® for pre-trip toll intelligence and optimization, TollTally™ for GPS-based real-time toll billing, TollPay™ for automated toll payments, and TollMatch™ for post-trip toll reconciliation. Learn more about MapUp and its solutions here .

