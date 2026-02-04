MapUp's TollTally® Now Integrated in Geotab Marketplace Order Now™, Bringing Near Real-Time Toll Intelligence to over 5.8 Million Connected Vehicles Worldwide

This integration addresses a critical gap in the modern transportation economy: the toll billing "lag." While traditional toll management relies on 30+ days delayed agency invoices, TollTally's GPS-based, AI-powered algorithms leverage Geotab's high-fidelity GPS data as the definitive ground truth for vehicle movements to deliver accurate trip level toll calculations in real-time.

This collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment in the mobility sector. As governments worldwide expand toll road infrastructure and fleets transition toward electric and autonomous vehicles, fuel costs are decreasing while toll expenses are becoming a significantly larger percentage of total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Expanding the Geotab MarketplaceOrder Now™ program with MapUp's TollTally® reflects our commitment to equipping fleets with the financial precision required in today's macroeconomic environment," said Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President, Marketplace at Geotab. "Toll management has historically been a reactive, manual process plagued by delays. By integrating MapUp's AI-driven intelligence, we are turning tolling into a proactive, transparent operation. This allows customers - whether they operate last-mile delivery, or heavy-duty logistics - to improve their toll cash flow and reduce the administrative burden of manual reconciliation."

One Solution for Every Fleet on the Road

TollTally's integration with Geotab provides a zero-new-hardware solution to fleets across all segments and sizes - from rental and leasing companies to trucking operators, last-mile delivery services, utility fleets, and ride-hailing platforms. The solution supports all vehicle classifications, from 2-axle passenger cars and vans to Class 8 commercial trucks and heavy vehicles, with coverage spanning 100+ countries across six continents.

Key Benefits for Geotab Customers

TollTally's integration within MyGeotab delivers immediate value through:

Near real-time toll visibility: Eliminate 30-60 day billing delays with GPS-based toll detection.

Eliminate 30-60 day billing delays with GPS-based toll detection. Automated billing & reimbursements: Streamline customer invoicing and driver payments with trip-level accuracy.

Streamline customer invoicing and driver payments with trip-level accuracy. Improved cash flow: Recover toll costs faster by billing customers immediately.

Recover toll costs faster by billing customers immediately. Global coverage: Access toll intelligence across 100+ countries, including support for express lanes, congestion charges, and dynamic pricing.

We're entering a new phase of transportation where pricing intelligence matters as much as movement," said Maneesh Mahlawat, CTO and Co-founder of MapUp. "As toll networks expand and fleets electrify, tolls are becoming a core operating variable. By fusing toll intelligence with near real-time telematics inside Geotab, we turn tolls from a passive cost into a controllable system at global scale, positioning fleets to operate efficiently in a toll-first future."

Available Now Through Geotab Marketplace Order Now™ TollTally® is available immediately to all Geotab customers worldwide through the Geotab Marketplace Order Now™ program. Customers can activate TollTally® directly within their MyGeotab interface and begin receiving real-time toll intelligence for their fleets.

About MapUp

Fleets bleed money on tolls and fuel every day: 30+ day toll bills, surprise violations, and out-of-network fuel stops. MapUp plugs the leaks. Founded in Silicon Valley and operating in 100+ countries, MapUp with its GPS + AI platform helps fleets cut toll spend, fill-up cheapest in-route fuel, and drives compliance with navigation that actually updates on the go. The payoff? Real ROI: lower costs, faster billing, happier drivers. By turning fragmented data into real-time decisions, MapUp is building the unified intelligence platform for fleet economics, transforming a fragmented industry into one powered by data, automation, and insight. For more information, visit www.mapup.ai .

