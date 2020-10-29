Maqui Berry and Omega-3 Fish Oil Make O3+Maqui™ Completely Unique

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Laboratories brings their science-based formulas and product innovation to every aspect of their business. From ingredients to design, Focus Laboratories was founded on the principle of doing things in their own unique way. Though the company has worked on many different types of ocular health products since its founding, its latest product, O3+Maqui™, has so far been one of their most promising developments yet.

Combining two powerful nutritional elements into one pill, O3+Maqui™ dietary supplements are made using the patented Unigel™ Technology, which combines a liquid and a powder tablet into one softgel. While some supplements are best when taken as a powder, others, like the Omega-3 fatty acid in O3+Maqui™ are best taken in their liquid form. By finding a way to put two supplements together into one pill, Focus Laboratories is changing the way supplements are developed and consumed.

Focus Laboratories began as a research and development company aimed at promoting better ocular health, though the company recently changed gears to begin working on a new avenue for promoting ocular and total body health via the dietary supplemental health market. O3+Maqui™ is the premiere supplement in the product assortment, and it is already receiving rave reviews from both the supplemental health community and Focus Laboratories' customer base. O3+Maqui™ is the perfect hybrid of specialized supplement use, addressing specific concerns and more general, holistic health.

Their O3+Maqui™ softgels have a full 100mg of their star ingredient, MaquiBright®. MaquiBright ® is the purified extract of the Maqui Berry, a deep purple berry that has been used medicinally by the native people of Chile for centuries. Maqui berries only grow in a few distinct regions and have recently been researched as a "superfood" for their antioxidant properties.

But not only is Maqui Berry the latest addition to the superfood family, but it may also be the greatest. Maqui berry has been tested to contain more antioxidant power than similar counterparts, like blueberry, or even acai. The rich purple pigment of the berry is actually a signifier of the intensity of its antioxidant strength, and the purple color remains a prominent feature of the O3+Maqui™.

The combination of Omega-3 fish oil and powdered Maqui Berry extract work synergistically, creating a more powerful supplement when taken together. But besides using MaquiBright ®, Focus Laboratories utilizes a high-quality fish oil to ensure that their dietary supplements work as intended.

O3+Maqui™ is a supplement unlike any other, combining two powerhouse ingredients to create a completely new experience. Focus Laboratories' O3+Maqui™ supplements are currently for sale through their company website, as well as major online retailers, including Amazon.com, with more available on the way as they expand their brand reach in the coming year.

Please direct inquiries to:

Rochester Alvarez

(954) 769-2267

[email protected]

SOURCE Focus Laboratories