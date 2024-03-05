MAR. 21-22 in LAS VEGAS: USDOT Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt to Deliver Keynote and Tour Expo Floor at EV Charging Summit

FHWA oversees more than $350 billion in transportation infrastructure funding, including more than $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shailen Bhatt, the 21st Administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will deliver a keynote address, join a panel discussion, and tour the exhibition floor at the upcoming EV Charging Summit & Expo (EVCS) in Las Vegas (Mar. 20-22). EVCS is North America's largest EV charging infrastructure event.

As leader of the FHWA, Administrator Bhatt ( full bio ) oversees more than $350 billion in federal transportation infrastructure funding as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law created the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program to build a national EV charging network along Alternative Fuel Corridors, and includes $150 million in funding dedicated to boosting the reliability of the existing charging network. Additionally, $2.5 billion from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Program is advancing equity in charging infrastructure by deploying chargers in rural and disadvantaged communities. In his keynote address on Friday, Mar. 22, Bhatt will update summit attendees on the priorities, progress, and outlook for the U.S. EV infrastructure mission.

"As the world shifts towards a clean energy future, there has never been a more critical time to invest in a reliable, affordable, and equitable national EV charging network," said Administrator Bhatt. "With historic investments in EV charging infrastructure from the Biden-Harris Administration, the Federal Highway Administration is working closely with states and local governments to deploy 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, creating high-quality jobs, and making space for innovation in this industry."

Immediately following the keynote, Administrator Bhatt will join a panel discussion titled, "Tomorrow's Innovations That Are Tangible Today." The panel also includes the CEOs of major EV infrastructure companies NovaCharge and BEAM, as well as a senior consultant for the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

On Thursday, Mar. 21, the day before his keynote and panel, Administrator Bhatt will tour the EVCS expo floor, engage with industry leaders, and view examples of the latest developments in EV charging technology.

"Every single aspect of EV infrastructure in the U.S. is being affected and transformed by the federal government's massive step into this industry," said Luke Vinci, president of EVCS Productions, the organizer of the event. "Considering his critical role in that investment, Administrator Bhatt is an invaluable addition to the EV Charging Summit. We're excited for him to meet our attendees and exhibitors and share his insights about the future of electrified transportation throughout the U.S."

Details of Administrator Bhatt's activities at the EV Charging Summit & Expo:

Thursday, March 21, 2024 | Exact Time TBD

Tour of expo floor

Friday, March 22, 2024 | 9:15 am–9:30 am

Keynote address

Friday, March 22, 2024 | 9:30 am–10:30 am

Keynote panel: Tomorrow's Innovations That Are Tangible Today

Additional Panelists:

Oscar Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, NovaCHARGE

Desmond Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer, BEAM

Tallis Blalack, Electrified Roadways Consultant, Central Florida Expressway Authority

