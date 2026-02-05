Mar-Jac Poultry Georgia Plant Celebrates 2,000,000 Man-Hours Without a Lost Time Accident

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mar-Jac Poultry is proud to celebrate a historic safety milestone at its Georgia complex: 2,000,000 man-hours worked without a lost time accident. This is the first time Mar-Jac has achieved this incredible milestone.

This outstanding achievement highlights the Georgia team's unwavering commitment to safety, teamwork, and accountability. Across all shifts and roles, Mar-Jac employees have established a culture in which mutual responsibility and support are standard operating principles.

"Reaching two million man-hours without a lost time accident is an extraordinary milestone and a true testament to the discipline, teamwork, and commitment to safety demonstrated every day by Mar-Jac employees," said Nathan Mathis, HR Director. "This achievement reflects more than just policies and procedures—it reflects a culture where every employee takes personal responsibility for maintaining a safe work environment. We are extremely proud of our employees for achieving this accomplishment and proving that safety is not only a priority, but a core value of our work family."

Mar-Jac Poultry continues to invest in safety training, employee engagement, and operational excellence to ensure every team member returns home safely each day. This milestone is a celebration of the people behind the work and a reminder that safety remains at the heart of everything Mar-Jac does.

👏 Congratulations to the Mar-Jac Georgia complex on this incredible achievement!

About Mar-Jac Poultry

Founded in 1954, Mar-Jac Poultry serves customers throughout the world. The company is committed to quality, integrity, and maintaining a safe, supportive workplace for its employees.

Media Contact:

Lisa Becker

Mar-Jac Poultry

770-531-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Mar-Jac Poultry