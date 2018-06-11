Maracay Named Among 'Top Companies To Work For In Arizona'

Maracay was also selected as one of 11 finalists in the running for the coveted grand prize award, the azcentral.com Top Company to Work for in Arizona. The Scottsdale-based homebuilder was one of three homebuilders to make the list of 100 companies, but the only one to rank in the top three in its category.

This highly selective list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics. Denise Gredler, founder and CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner, said, "These winners should be very proud of their engaged workforces, for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent."

"It's an honor to be named among so many outstanding companies within our state," said Maracay Homes President Andy Warren. "This award is not only a reflection of our company culture but also a testament to the hard work and dedication of each and every employee on the Maracay team. They are the reason we've continued to separate ourselves from other homebuilders in Arizona, not only with the superior product we deliver but also in the exceptional customer experience we provide to our homebuyers."

The 100 "Top Companies" were honored at an awards breakfast reception on June 7 at the Scottsdale Fairmont Princess and will be published in a special supplement in the June 10 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at www.topcompanies.azcentral.com and www.BestCompaniesAZ.com.

Maracay Homes has been a leader in the Arizona real estate industry for more than 25 years and has constructed more than 9,000 homes throughout Phoenix and Tucson. In addition to its recent honor as one of the "Top Companies to Work for in Arizona," Maracay has also consistently been recognized for its commitment to sustainability, innovation and quality.

About Maracay Homes®

For more than 25 years, Maracay Homes has been a leader in the Arizona real estate industry, providing homebuyers with smarter choices that serve both their lifestyle and the environment, while constructing more than 9,000 homes for families throughout Phoenix and Tucson. Maracay Homes' exclusive FlexDesign® program gives homebuyers the unique ability to tailor their new home to the life they want to live. The company's Energy Star® and LEED® certified homes feature the latest generation of high-efficiency technologies and sustainable building materials and practices, and the LivingSmart® program continues this comprehensive approach to green living. Maracay Homes has earned numerous awards including the 2017 NationalsSM Silver Award by the National Association of Home Builders, back-to-back Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence (MAME) Awards by the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona in 2016 and 2017, and was previously named Builder of the Year by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association (SAHBA). Maracay Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Maracay Homes, please visit www.MaracayHomes.com.

