Maracuja Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 1.27 Bn, Au Natural Organics Co. and Bella Terra Oils Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maracuja Oil Market Facts at a Glance

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maracuja Oil Market 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Au Natural Organics Co., Bella Terra Oils, Beraca Ingredientes Naturais SA, Better Planet Brands LLC, Botanical Beauty Co., Elemental SRL, Eternal Essence Oils, H and B Oils Center Co., Heavenly Secrets Pvt. Ltd., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Hollywood Beauty Products, Jalacyn Cosmeceutical, Kose Corp., Leven Rose, Natural Mixologist Botanical, Nutraceutical Corp., Radha Beauty, Russell Organics, Vertellus Holdings LLC, and O&3 Ltd.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights and news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Application (medical and cosmetic and personal care)

Application (medical and cosmetic and personal care) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Maracuja Oil Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights

The maracuja oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the major vendors are listed below:

Au Natural Organics Co. - The company offers passion fruit oil, which has been designed for treating dry, cracked, and aging skin as well as damaged hair.

Bella Terra Oils - The company offers maracuja oil, which is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin C.

Eternal Essence Oils - The company offers tropical passion fruit oil, which is a sweet, fruity sensational blend of passion fruit and ripe pineapple.

Regional Market Outlook

The maracuja oil market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America. The growing awareness about health benefits will drive the maracuja oil market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges in the Market

Maracuja Oil Market Driver

Benefits of maracuja oil

Maracuja oil has large amounts of Vitamins E, A, and C, as well as calcium and phosphorus. It helps in healing wrinkles and dry skin owing to high levels of vital fatty acids and light texture. Maracuja oil prevents the cumulative effects of sun exposure, which can result in severe skin cancers such as melanoma. It has a high concentration of carotenoids, which support healthy vision.

Maracuja Oil Market Trend

Increase in applications of maracuja oil

Maracuja oil has a high amount of linoleic acid, which is essential for preserving skin health. It has high antioxidant content, which prevents hair loss and improves the smoothness and volume of hair.

Maracuja Oil Market Challenge

Side effects associated with maracuja oil

Maracuja oil has potentially dangerous side effects. The high concentration of essential fatty acids can have an impact on the cardiovascular and gastrointestinal systems. Moreover, reports of nausea and vomiting have been observed when maracuja oil is taken internally.

Maracuja Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Au Natural Organics Co., Bella Terra Oils, Beraca Ingredientes Naturais SA, Better Planet Brands LLC, Botanical Beauty Co., Elemental SRL, Eternal Essence Oils, H and B Oils Center Co., Heavenly Secrets Pvt. Ltd., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Hollywood Beauty Products, Jalacyn Cosmeceutical, Kose Corp., Leven Rose, Natural Mixologist Botanical, Nutraceutical Corp., Radha Beauty, Russell Organics, Vertellus Holdings LLC, and O&3 Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cosmetic and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cosmetic and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cosmetic and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cosmetic and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cosmetic and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Au Natural Organics Co.

Exhibit 89: Au Natural Organics Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Au Natural Organics Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Au Natural Organics Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Bella Terra Oils

Exhibit 92: Bella Terra Oils - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bella Terra Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Bella Terra Oils - Key offerings

10.5 Better Planet Brands LLC

Exhibit 95: Better Planet Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 96: Better Planet Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Better Planet Brands LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Eternal Essence Oils

Exhibit 98: Eternal Essence Oils - Overview



Exhibit 99: Eternal Essence Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Eternal Essence Oils - Key offerings

10.7 H and B Oils Center Co.

Exhibit 101: H and B Oils Center Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: H and B Oils Center Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: H and B Oils Center Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Kose Corp.

Exhibit 104: Kose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Kose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Kose Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Leven Rose

Exhibit 107: Leven Rose - Overview



Exhibit 108: Leven Rose - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Leven Rose - Key offerings

10.10 Nutraceutical Corp.

Exhibit 110: Nutraceutical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nutraceutical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Nutraceutical Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Radha Beauty

Exhibit 113: Radha Beauty - Overview



Exhibit 114: Radha Beauty - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Radha Beauty - Key offerings

10.12 Russell Organics

Exhibit 116: Russell Organics - Overview



Exhibit 117: Russell Organics - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Russell Organics - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

