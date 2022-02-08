Maram Zakko is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maram Zakko is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Gastroenterologist for his exceptional work in the field of Gastroenterology.

Maram Zakko

Dr. Zakko has been treating patients since 1998, and is proud to have many loyal patients. He believes in treating different aspects of a patient, not just focusing on their illness, to achieve the best results. He is a practicing gastroenterologist at Arch Health partners building, Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion in Poway, and 488 E Valley Parkway in Escondido, California. He treats patients with a wide range of digestive disorders, and his treatments include advanced procedures like ERCP. Dr. Zakko also practices at Palomar Medical Center Poway (formerly Pomerado hospital), Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Parkway Endoscopy Center in Escondido, and Rancho Bernardo Surgery Center.

To achieve his successful career in medicine, Dr. Zakko attended the College of Medicine at the University of Baghdad. He performed an internship in the United States at Yale University/St. Raphael's Hospital. Next, he completed a residency at UConn John Dempsey Hospital, and a Fellowship in Gastroenterology at Yale New Haven Hospital, then he joined the faculty at Yale School of Medicine in a teaching capacity in Gastroenterology.

As a specialist of digestive medicine, Dr. Zakko treats patients for a wide range of gastrointestinal issues and digestive issues. He is board-certified and a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) Gastroenterology, a physician-led nonprofit evaluation group created to uphold the standards of professional care in the Gastroenterology field.

Awarded for his acclaimed career, Dr. Zakko is the recipient of the Top 10 Doctor – Metro Area Award (2014), Patients' Choice Award (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020), On-Time Doctor Award (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020).

In his spare time, he enjoys playing the piano and acoustic guitar.

