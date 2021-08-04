Marama Labs closes $500K in seed-stage investment from Quidnet Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marama Labs, a deep-tech sensor and data analytics company based in Wellington, New Zealand has received NZ$500,000 in funding from Quidnet Ventures, a New Zealand-based venture capital fund with operations in Auckland, NZ, San Francisco and New York.. Marama Labs has developed CloudSpec: the world's first UV-Vis spectrophotometer that can simultaneously measure absorption, extinction, and scattering spectra of clear and turbid liquids. This round brings Marama Labs's total raised to date to NZ$2M.

This funding occurs as, according to Fortune Business Insights , the global wine market size is projected to reach USD 444.93B by 2027. Marama Labs has developed advanced optical sensors that allow the analysis of wine in its earliest production stages. This lets winemakers tailor their wine styles to better respond to consumer demand and expectation. MaramaLabs will continue to build its product line with Quidnet Ventures behind the company to support.

Quidnet Ventures is a seed and series-A fund that mentors and invests in early-stage startups based in New Zealand that aspire to have global impact. Quidnet's team consists of a group of experienced investors and advisors that can leverage their knowledge set to support Marama Labs. Marama Labs joins Quidnet Ventures's exclusive portfolio, consisting of Aider, Dawn Aerospace and Winely.

"Leading the seed round investment in Marama Labs is a natural step for Quidnet Ventures, given my background in experimental physics and the wine industry. Marama Labs will revolutionize the way winemakers characterize their wine and target the desires of their customers," states Mark Bregman, Founder and General Partner of Quidnet Ventures. "Marama Labs demonstrates the possibilities that can occur from combining deep technology from university laboratories with practical experience from New Zealand's world class and innovative wine industry."

Brendan Darby, CEO of Marama Labs, states, "Marama Labs is very excited to partner with Quidnet Ventures. Quidnet's deep understanding of the US wine market and experience in scaling data analytics platforms will be hugely beneficial to Marama Labs as we launch our groundbreaking platform on the global wine industry stage. Marama Labs hopes to bring cutting edge New Zealand-developed science to the Quidnet portfolio."

Quidnet Ventures brings years of experience and a network of experts that are well aligned with Marama Labs's strategic direction. Quidnet Ventures is capable of opening access to networks in the U.S. wine market for Marama Labs and providing guidance on building Marama Labs's data analytics platform. Quidnet Ventures's involvement will accelerate the growth of Marama Labs in the next phase(s) of its journey.

About Quidnet Ventures: Quidnet Ventures is a seed and series-A fund investing in New Zealand-based founders building impactful companies. Quidnet Ventures focuses on taking New Zealand innovation to the world and takes an active role in helping its portfolio companies succeed by leveraging its team's global, multi-sector network as its portfolio companies position themselves to enter international markets. Quidnet Ventures provides unrivaled access to a global network across academia, government affairs, venture capital and industry. The Quidnet Ventures team has worked in Europe, Japan, China, India and Australia; and 20+ years in New Zealand. Our partners and analysts have 150+ years of total experience in the international technology industries. The Quidnet Ventures team prides itself in leveraging its extensive experience to help its entrepreneurs work through many of the issues that the members of the team themselves have experienced.

About Marama Labs: Marama Labs is a deep-tech sensor and data analytics company based in Wellington, New Zealand, that develops advanced spectroscopy (light-based) sensors for analysing the chemical composition of liquids. These sensors are combined with proprietary data-analytics tools to provide value-adding solutions for food & beverage and liquid-processing industries.

Marama Labs' current target market is winemaking - where controlling product style and matching consumer expectations is a challenge that is costing the wine industry $10bn per year. Marama Labs' spectroscopy & data-analytics platform helps winemakers track the style of their wines throughout the production process, to meet and exceed consumer preferences and ultimately improve winery sales.

