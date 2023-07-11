Maranda Ward from The George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences Selected for Campus Compact's Engaged Scholars Initiative

News provided by

The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

11 Jul, 2023, 12:55 ET

Scholars will participate in year-long program to lead equity-focused change

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Compact announced the 14 faculty and staff selected as the 2023-2024 cohort of its Engaged Scholars Initiative (ESI). ESI is a year-long collaborative learning and leadership program. Each cohort consists of a diverse group of early-career faculty and staff who are equipped to lead equity-focused change at their institution. Members of the cohort hold a wide variety of roles on their campuses, but each has a demonstrated history of effective civic and community engagement work.

Scholars will participate in professional development, retreats, and individual support through mentoring and coaching. The aim of the program is to strengthen individual and collective scholarship, research, and impact.

"I have had the pleasure of working with several cohorts of this initiative, and I am excited to welcome the practitioner-scholars we accepted into this year's program to see how community-engaged scholarship shows up on different campuses," said Nicole Springer, Director of Institutional Capacity Building at Campus Compact.

"I am honored to have GW President Wrighton endorse me to represent GW SMHS in this national effort," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at GW SMHS. "I can't wait to work with and learn from incredible scholars to truly create change that is impactful in measurable ways."

ESI is led by Campus Compact and is offered in partnership with the Lang Center for Civic & Social Responsibility at Swarthmore College and the Office of Engagement at the University of Nebraska - Omaha.

Read more about ESI on the Campus Compact website at https://compact.org/current-programs/engaged-scholars-initiative.

About Maranda Ward | The George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Dr. Maranda C. Ward is an Assistant Professor and Director of Equity in the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. In this role, she designs, evaluates, and teaches health equity curriculum for student and faculty learners. Dr. Ward is an expert in advancing anti-racism efforts within health education. She is the principal investigator of the Two in One: HIV and COVID Screening & Testing Model which allows her to lead a national research-based educational intervention for primary care practitioners to eliminate stigma by routinizing screening for HIV, PrEP/PEP, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

SOURCE The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Also from this source

George Washington University Hosting Webinar on HIV Testing and Screening Guidelines

George Washington University to Host Webinar on Restoring Patient Trust Using a Health Justice Approach

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.