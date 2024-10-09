Marani Health and Ouma Health Secure $5 Million CDC Grant with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to Fund Critical Maternal and Child Health Research

CDC Grant will enable new research addressing maternal and child health racial disparities in Wisconsin.

ST. PAUL, Minn. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MARANI HEALTH, a digital and medtech innovation company that sits at the crossroads of maternal health as well as prenatal and postpartum care, and OUMA HEALTH, a cutting-edge maternity telehealth provider that combines world-class clinical services with innovative technology to deliver exceptional care to pregnant individuals—no matter their income or location—announced today that their joint submission to THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC) to fund critical research at THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON PREVENTION RESEARCH CENTER, has resulted in a $5 million grant being awarded.

The grant was a joint submission with Marani Health and Ouma Health to fund community-engaged research to address maternal and child health disparities in Wisconsin. The project focuses on reducing racial disparities in maternal and infant health, especially among Black women in Wisconsin who face significantly higher rates of pregnancy-related hypertension and maternal mortality. Pregnancy and face alarming maternal mortality rates three to four times higher than non-Black women.

"We are thrilled to collaborate on this transformative initiative," said Ann Holder, CEO of Marani Health. "This CDC grant will enable the management of patients outside the walls of hospitals and clinics and allow patients to interact with their clinical team in the comfort of their home."

"Our partnership represents a meaningful opportunity to leverage our digital health and data technology to address the critical disparities in maternal care and make quality care more accessible to the communities that need it most," added Holder.

Dr. Sina Haeri, CEO of Ouma Health, emphasized, "We are committed to ensuring that every expectant mother, regardless of her circumstances or location, has access to high-quality maternity care. By partnering with the University of Wisconsin and Marani Health, we can provide real-time, expert care that addresses the immediate needs of high-risk patients and help reduce maternal mortality and other preventable outcomes."

The primary research project will be led Dr. Kara Hoppe, associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and maternal fetal medicine specialist and Andy Garbzcz, professor in educational psychology at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. The project will expand Dr. Kara Hoppe's Staying healthy After Childbirth (STAC) program, which monitors blood pressure during and after pregnancy to reduce complications and hospital readmissions. The program will be adapted to local communities, providing remote support through organizations like doulas and public health departments. The grant will support research, community engagement, and policy development aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes across Wisconsin.The project will be conducted under the aegis and supervision of the University Of Wisconsin-Madison Prevention Research Center, which is directed by Dr. Jill Denson. Dr. Denson holds a doctorate in public health with a specialization in community and behavioral health promotion.

Marani Health is revolutionizing maternity care by enabling providers to remotely assess and manage patient risks. Through its cutting-edge technology, Marani Health empowers providers to transform the traditional maternity care model with the goal of improving quality and reducing costs. The platform expands access to care with innovative solutions like remote patient monitoring while addressing health inequities by tackling social determinants of health and mental health issues. Additionally, Marani Health facilitates the implementation of evidence-based care plans at scale and fosters collaboration among multidisciplinary care teams, ensuring comprehensive care for patients.

Ouma Health's team of Maternal-Fetal Medicine physicians, certified nurse midwives, and perinatal nurse navigators will provide 24/7 maternity telehealth for patients. Ouma's expertise in diagnosing and treating high-risk patients via remote services ensures continuous, comprehensive care that extends beyond the traditional clinical setting. This integration of telehealth allows the project to reach more patients, providing expert guidance and support throughout pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum care.

Together, Ouma Health's clinical expertise and Marani's technology offers two best-in-class solutions that give patients the tools to monitor their health from home while ensuring that clinicians are ready to intervene at any time, day or night, in case of critical or time-sensitive situations. Early recognition and timely access to care are proven to save lives, and this collaboration is designed to do just that.

Marani Health is dedicated to enhancing the pregnancy journey for patients and their healthcare teams. Marani's M•care System and M•other app facilitate seamless screening and monitoring of maternal and fetal health risks to ensure that care is comprehensive, accessible, and convenient. By integrating FDA-cleared connected devices, evidence-based screening tools, and advanced digital communication technologies, Marani Health augments traditional prenatal and postpartum care to improve quality, control excessive costs, and address health inequities. Founded in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, Marani Health is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. To learn more, visit https://www.maranihealth.com .

Ouma Health is a maternity telehealth company licensed in all 50 states and committed to providing high-quality, accessible prenatal and postpartum care. Ouma's multidisciplinary team is composed of Maternal-Fetal Medicine physicians, Certified Nurse Midwives, Addiction Medicine providers, Behavioral Health specialists, Lactation Consultants, and nurse navigators. Ouma provides comprehensive maternity telehealth services for health plans/MCOs, hospitals/health systems, healthcare providers, employers, health captives, and third-party reproduction agencies. To learn more, visit oumahealth.com .

