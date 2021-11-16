MARANI HEALTH closes $7.6M seed funding round, adds strategic investor and board member

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Marani Health, a digital prenatal and postpartum care solutions innovator, today announced the completion of a $7.6 million seed funding round, including new strategic investor OneAlphaNorth Capital, and the addition of OneAlphaNorth Managing Director Brady Lipp to Marani's board of directors. One Alpha North joins existing investors SWL Healthcare Ventures and TFX Capital as investors in this round.

The funding will support the development and launch of Marani's digital prenatal and postpartum care platform, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights for personalized, informed, and cost-effective prenatal and postpartum care. The platform combines the recently launched M•other consumer mobile app and a clinical care web portal, providing two-way communication and data sharing between a pregnant mother and her care team. The M•other app also provides valuable educational resources, including access to the full Mayo Clinic Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy book and pregnancy tracking tools.

"Marani is committed to transforming the pregnancy care model by dramatically improving access, convenience, outcomes, and costs through our comprehensive digital prenatal and postpartum care portfolio," said Ann Holder, Marani founder and CEO. "This latest funding round and the board of directors addition position Marani to accelerate the development and launch of our platform for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers, and investors.

The appointment of Brady Lipp further expands the Company's depth of veteran business growth strategists represented on the board of directors. Brady brings more than 25 years of investment expertise, focused on markets with rapid growth potential and disruptive business models and technologies.

"The entire market of health monitoring and care for pregnant women and their babies is incredibly antiquated, which presents a tremendous opportunity for Marani to disrupt the standard of care and create an entirely new market focused on digital pregnancy and postpartum care solutions," Brady explained. "I'm excited to play an integral role in helping guide Marani's innovative solutions towards full commercialization and rapid growth."

Shelly Lanning, founder of SWL Healthcare Ventures and Marani board of directors member and lead investor, commented: "Marani is committed to developing an innovative technology platform that provides key information at the right time to improve prenatal and postpartum care. As the healthcare landscape continues to rapidly shift away from traditional care settings and toward remote care solutions, Marani is poised to be a pioneer and partner in this change."

Headquartered in Minneapolis and co-founded by the Mayo Clinic, Marani is modernizing prenatal to postpartum pregnancy care for mothers and their babies by delivering revolutionary digital health care solutions. Through a comprehensive digital platform, AI-driven software, maternal wearable technology, and patient app, Marani is committed to improving the pregnancy journey and outcomes through personalized, informed, and cost-effective care.

