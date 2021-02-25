Marani Health (Formerly Odonata Health) Raises $3.7M; Appoints Health Care Veteran Jodi Hubler to the Board

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marani Health, an AI-powered platform for remote pregnancy care co-founded by the Mayo Clinic, announced today strategic milestones that advance its clinical research & development and go-to-market plans. Heightened demand for telehealth fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an oversubscribed funding round of $3.7 million. SWL Healthcare Ventures led the round, joined by new investor TFX Capital, bringing the total capital raised to-date to more than $5.5 million.

Marani Health, which recently announced a name change from Odonata Health, Inc., also has appointed Jodi Hubler, a health care operator, investor and innovator to the Company's board of directors. Most recently, Jodi served as President of Bind Benefits and CEO and Managing Director of Lemhi Ventures. She serves as a director on a number of additional boards in the private, non-profit, and investment advisory sectors, including Bind Benefits, Central Logic, Ōmcare, The Medical Alley Association, Launch MN and CaringBridge.

"With billions spent annually in the U.S. on pregnancy-related complications, Marani Health's comprehensive maternity health platform which includes a proprietary sensing device is the type of innovation we need," Hubler said. "I am excited to take on this opportunity."

"We are incredibly excited about the momentum and impact this new funding and visionary board addition will have as we advance Marani Health towards clinical testing and future market introduction," said Ann Holder, Marani Health founder and CEO. "We are excited about the potential our technology has to change prenatal care and provide clinicians with more data in both telehealth settings and in clinics. We are eager to make a positive impact."

Shelly Lanning of SWL Healthcare Ventures said, "The U.S. healthcare system is at a critical inflection point, and we believe Marani Health is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift. Marani Health's holistic solution will help patients, providers and payers contain expenditures while improving patient health and well-being."

About Marani Health

Marani Health is dedicated to improving the experience and outcomes of mothers and their babies by improving access to care and empower expectant mothers and providers with insights into each individual pregnancy.

