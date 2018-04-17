Marapharm Ventures Inc. - NV Energy Passes Our Preliminary Power Inspection, Lighting and Electrical Installation Complete In Las Vegas

Marapharm's Director of Operations, Kurt Keating, selected High Intensity Discharge ("HID") lighting products from Solis Tek Inc., a leader in the hydroponic industry for its digital lighting. The digital lamps and ballasts include innovative features such as built-in SenseSmart Ignition Control for safe operation, and the industry's lowest output of Total Harmonic Distortion ("THD%") to gain the maximum benefits. The lamps have been exclusively developed by a highly accredited NASA advisor along with the reflectors and other accessories to complete an ideal lighting system.

Light Laboratory Inc., an independent photometric testing laboratory evaluated six different cannabis lighting providers. Solis Tek scored highest in terms of overall value for cultivators. Of the top five, Solis Tek's High Intensity Discharge ("HID") lights helped commercial growers avoid hotspots, creating a more even canopy, where no one plant grows taller and overshadows other plants.

Solis Tek's unique four spectrum "light diet" targets specific growth cycles and replicates the different seasons of the year, where the plants make use of natural light in different ways. The company was the first cannabis lighting company to offer these features, which are now standard among many top commercial cannabis growers. These attributes help cultivators create the best environment to increase yield and produce the highest quality crops for consumers.

"We look forward to adding our own proprietary cultivation knowledge to the unrivaled advantage gained by the adoption of Solis Tek lighting. The Company appreciates the partnership with NV Energy and their commitments to our tight time-lines." Kurt Keating, Director of Operations.

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

