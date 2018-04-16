Marapharm Ventures Inc. - Republican Senator Cory Gardner Receives Commitment from President Trump to Support Legislation to Protect States' Rights

In 2013, the Department of Justice (the "DOJ") issued a Memorandum, referred to as the "Cole Memo," which detailed enforcement priorities for U.S. Attorneys in states where marijuana is legal in some form. It set a policy that the DOJ would stay out of these state marijuana programs.

On January 4, 2018, Attorney General, Jeff Sessions rescinded the Cole Memo, initiating outraged responses from both government officials and voters. "Thirty states comprising more than two thirds of the American people have legalized marijuana in some form. The Cole memo got it right and was foundational in guiding states' efforts to regulate the production and distribution of marijuana." Governor John Hickenlooper.

On April 13, 2018, in response to the Department of Justice's January 4, 2018 announcement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Senator Cory Gardner, released a statement regarding the status of the Administration's policy toward legal marijuana.

"Since the campaign, President Trump has consistently supported states' rights to decide for themselves how best to approach marijuana.

https://twitter.com/brandonrittiman/status/759153294476386304.

Late Wednesday, I received a commitment from the President that the Department of Justice's rescission of the Cole Memo will not impact Colorado's legal marijuana industry. Furthermore, President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states' rights issue once and for all."

Because of these commitments, I have informed the Administration that I will be lifting my remaining holds on Department of Justice nominees. My colleagues and I are continuing to work diligently on a bipartisan legislative solution that can pass Congress and head to the President's desk to deliver on his campaign position." Senator Cory Gardner. https://www.gardner.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/gardner-protects-colorados-legal-marijuana-industry

White House legislative affairs Director Marc Short confirmed on Friday April 13th, that Trump "does respect Colorado's right to decide for themselves how to best approach this issue."

Thirty states and the District of Columbia currently have laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form. Eight states and the District of Columbia have adopted the most expansive laws legalizing marijuana for recreational use. http://www.governing.com/gov-data/state-marijuana-laws-map-medical-recreational.html

Latest Gallup Poll shows record-high support for legalizing marijuana use in the U.S. Americans continue to warm to legalizing marijuana, with 64% now saying its use should be made legal. This is the highest level of public support Gallup has found for the proposal in nearly a half-century of measurement. http://news.gallup.com/poll/221018/record-high-support-legalizing-marijuana.aspx

"The Company continues to remain confident that President Trump will deliver on his campaign promises and heed the voice of American voters concerning individual states' rights regarding the regulations and controls of medical and adult-use cannabis. We are in a position to take full advantage of this burgeoning market with our holdings in Nevada, California and Washington." Linda Sampson, CEO.

