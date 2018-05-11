Marapharm Ventures Inc. - Appoints Lead Cultivators to Las Vegas Facilities in Nevada

Mr. George's comprehensive cannabis career has taken him around-the-world where he has attended numerous conferences and seminars to advance his knowledge of biology, genetics, and genotypes. More specifically, the effects of atmosphere, light cycles and nutrients in Desert, High Altitude and Northern climates. Additionally, he is an advocate of non-chemical pest management, and incorporates countermeasures such as employing companion plants and beneficial insects to prevent pests specific to cannabis. For the past several years, Mr. George has provided the highest quality medicinal cannabis to the medical community of Phoenix, Arizona.

Mr. Hunter, brings extensive experience in both commercial scale cannabis cultivation and management of facility operations. He has served as Director of Cultivation overseeing all aspects of facility management including the development of SOP's (the "Standard Operating Procedures") which are instrumental in providing elevated standards for all aspects of a heavily-regulated commercial production.

Mr. Hunter trained and managed teams of employees in effective commercialized methods of task completion, including overseeing crop management by strategizing perpetual harvest schedules, while monitoring the progress of crops for optimal quality, health and yield.

A principal focus of Mr. Hunter's career has been perfecting his "Pheno-hunting", a selective cannabis breeding technique used to ensure that "cream of the crop" genetics are passed along to future generations by breeding clone only strains to purebred males "hunted" for their vigor and potency. Mr. Hunter used his expertise in this field to champion our first genetics which will be transferred to their permanent location once all inspection approvals are granted.

As a team, they share a dedication to an organic living soil methodology which creates a higher quality, pure cannabis while reducing the cost of production. They are committed to the development of a triple organic certified product safe for consumption.

"Ryan and Justin have continually demonstrated their competency and passion for cannabis cultivation over the last decade. Their combined experience in commercial cannabis cultivation, including the selection of commercially viable varietals will bring an immediate impact to our bottom line. We look forward to having both Ryan and Justin lead the EcoNevada and PhenoFarm Cultivation programs." Kurt Keating, Director of Operations.

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

STOCK EXCHANGES:

Marapharm trades in Canada, ticker symbol MDM on the CSE, in the United States, ticker symbol MRPHF on the OTCQX, and in Europe, ticker symbol 2M0 on the FSE. Marapharm also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.



