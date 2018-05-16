Marapharm Ventures Inc. - U.S. Marijuana Reform Bill Historical First!

Tim Walz and Chairman Phil Roe, M.D. introduced H.R. 5520, the VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act of 2018, to authorize the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to advance scientific and medical research into the safety and efficacy of medicinal cannabis usage by veterans with diagnoses such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic pain. Upon introduction, the legislation was cosponsored by 28 Democrats and 7 Republicans.

In a new poll by The American Legion, one in five veterans self-reported using marijuana to alleviate a medical or physical condition. 100% of respondents aged 18-30 support legalized medical cannabis.

The U.S. midterm elections in Illinois, include eight Democrats vying for state attorney general. All of the candidates threw their support behind the full legalization of marijuana for recreational use, vowing to stymie any efforts by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to crack down on medical cannabis sales already being rung in across the state.

In California, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a long-time opponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, now says the federal government should not interfere in California's legal marijuana market. The California Democrat said she was open to considering federal protection for state-legalized marijuana.

Michigan Republicans consider legalizing cannabis prior to midterm elections. With enough signatures collected to get recreational marijuana on the ballot in the November mid-term election, it's looking like Michigan is set to join the ranks of legal states. As that reality begins to sink in for Republicans in the state's legislature, Michigan lawmakers are considering jumping the gun on the ballot initiative and legalizing before voters get a chance to.

"Trump pollster: Candidates should embrace medical marijuana," by Robillard: "House and Senate candidates in competitive contests should embrace medical marijuana in their election bids this year, according to a new survey from the lead campaign pollster for now-President Donald Trump. A new nationwide poll from Tony Fabrizio, David Lee and Travis Tunis of Fabrizio, Lee and Associates found 77 percent of likely 2018 voters had a favorable opinion of medical marijuana, including 74 percent in key Senate states and 76 percent in competitive House districts. That total includes 68 percent of Republicans, 81 percent of independents and 84 percent of Democrats. Just 15 percent of likely voters have an unfavorable opinion of medical marijuana."

"The Company has always remained confident that the legalization of cannabis for either medical or adult use is not just a proposed concept but rather a powerful movement of the people, fueled by the freedom of speech that social media invites. It is and will be a force that will have to be acknowledged." Linda Sampson, CEO.

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

Marapharm trades in Canada, ticker symbol MDM on the CSE, in the United States, ticker symbol MRPHF on the OTCQX, and in Europe, ticker symbol 2M0 on the FSE. Marapharm also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

