Marapharm Ventures Inc. Announces First Maragold CBD Products Available May 28th, 2018 at Green Leaf Wellness Dispensary in Desert Hot Springs

On April 13, 2018, the Company announced the launch of its first three products. Due to popularity during market research, it was determined that the products would include, Summer Rescue (after-sun oil), Sugar Baby (full body moisture oil) and Juicy (facial serum). Each product is a blend of hemp oil, a combination of raw essential oils (each rich in vitamins, minerals and natural emollients) and 75 mg of CBD extract.

There has been an increased demand for CBD infused products at our Green Leaf Dispensary (www.greenleafwellnessdhs.com), by the 55-and-over-crowd, which is the fastest growing demographic in the US cannabis space. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/seniors-marijuana-use-fastest-growing-pot-users-prescriptions/

In November 2017, The World Health Organization, reported that CBD has been demonstrated as an effective treatment of epilepsy in several clinical trials. www.who.int There is also preliminary evidence that CBD may be a useful treatment for a number of other medical conditions. http://haleighshope.co/blog/17-compelling-studies-cbd-2017/#cbd-research

To date, there is no evidence of recreational use of CBD or any public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.

As of May 8, 2018, CBD products are legal to consumers over the age of 21 in 17 states including California.

Currently, in Canada CBD is not legally accessible, however, it will become legal once the federal Cannabis Act passes later this year. Until then, Marapharm will include organic hemp oil as the primary carrier oil and will announce the launch of its Canadian products imminently to Canadian consumers through its website www.maragoldstore.com.

Hemp oil itself is rich in gamma-linolenic acid, which promotes healthy hair, nails, and skin and can aid in the reduction of inflammation. It is a source of protein, polyunsaturated fatty acids, omega 3 & 6, tocopherols, Vitamin E antioxidants and includes minerals such as potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium, and phosphorus. Hemp oil can be used to counteract aging skin and when ingested can improve immunity and cardiovascular health. Several studies have shown that the linoleic acid present in hemp oil can slow down the aging process and fight psoriasis. http://www.hemp.com/hemp-education/uses-of-hemp/hemp-oil/hemp-oil-nutritional-information/

"Your body is a gift that you receive once in your lifetime, it is important to care for it with superior nourishing and beneficial products. This is great synergy, whole body hemp health products and our triple organic cultivation methodology". Linda Sampson, CEO.

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marapharm-ventures-inc-announces-first-maragold-cbd-products-available-may-28th-2018-at-green-leaf-wellness-dispensary-in-desert-hot-springs-300655394.html

