Marapharm Ventures Inc. Announces That Propagation Has Begun in Las Vegas, Nevada

During the past eight months, Mr. Keating, Director of Operations and Lead Cultivators Mr. Hunter and Mr. George, have used breeding techniques to select and establish our first mother plants, using award winning genetics. Pheno-Hunting, a rigorous screening process, required patience, analysis and persistence. The team pursued superior mother plants, which exhibited strong attributes and DNA characteristics to include; yield, potency, terpene and cannabinoid profiles, taste, aroma, plant structure and node placement.

These mother plants, which have been grown in our temporary facilities, are being used for the harvesting of clones. By cloning, you can create a new harvest with exact replicas of your best performing plants, genetically identical to the plant they were taken from.

Propagation of several thousand clones has begun from the mother plants of the top five strains chosen for the Nevada market, which recorded sales of $49.5 million in the month of March (provided by the State of Nevada Department of Taxation). These strains, highly valued for their properties include:

Lemon Skunk, mostly Sativa: A breed of two Skunks with specially chosen phenotypes selected for their lemon characteristics. One is from Holland the other from Las Vegas. Fragrant buds which are light green with thick orange hairs.

Moonshine Ghost Train, mostly Sativa: A mix of the Cannabis cup winning Moonshine Haze and the "2x Strongest strain on earth "Ghost Train Haze #1. It has a classic haze flavour strain with a lemon overtone and a tropical fuel finish.

Honey Banana, mostly Indica: Genetically composed by Honey Boo crossed with Strawberry Bananas, Honey Bananas develop big dense crystallized honey buds. Honey Bananas has a sweet banana aroma and flavour, the effect is strong and powerful.

Kosher Kush, mostly Indica: Won 1st place, Seattle Cannabis Cup, in 2014 and won Cannabis Cup in 2011. This amazing strain from California has a strong smell with distinctive earthy tones and unleaded gas aroma.

B.F. Blue Cheese, mostly Indica: Intense and pungent aged-cheese aromas are tempered with sweet blueberry notes and develop tight, sticky colas - the effect is both potent, calming and relaxing.

"After years of working with seeds from some of the worlds top breeders, we are very excited about our current "moms". Our most recent pheno-farming effort here in Nevada has produced some of the most vibrant and healthy "moms" we have seen as cultivators in many years! Kurt Keating, Director of Operations.

