Marapharm Ventures Inc. appoints Director and expands its Management Advisory Board

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Marapharm Ventures Inc. (CSE: MDM) (OTCQX: MRPHF) (FSE: 2M0) ("Marapharm" or the "Company") is very pleased to appoint a fourth Director to the Board and further expands its Management Advisory Board.

Marapharm welcomes Mr. Richard Huhn as an Independent Director to the Board. Mr. Huhn has over 15 years experience in project management, development, planning, design and construction of gold, palladium, platinum and rhodium mines in Western Canada, optimizing the life of mine production.

In 2016, Mr. Huhn established Full Circle PGM Innovations to focus on a series of mining ventures incorporating proprietary and innovative technologies to achieve fine gold and PGM extractions resulting in the ability to extract on a nano-soluble level.

Mr. Huhn has a personal commitment to the research and development of all methodologies to perfect the cultivation of organic cannabis, after suffering a motor vehicle accident which resulted in massive facial reconstruction. For years he struggled with pain, anxiety and depression and after trying conventional medications he implemented treatments of natural-based products including medical cannabis.

The change to his pain management program was so pivotal in his life that it resulted in a passion and directive to help others who need the medical benefits of cannabis in order to provide an alternative to harmful and addictive pain medications.

In addition, Marapharm is pleased to announce the appointments of the following individuals whom have joined our Management Advisory Board to complement and further strengthen this collective Board.

Mr. Desmond Balakrishnan, BA,LL.B

Mr. Balakrishnan has been a Partner at the Vancouver office of McMillan LLP, since 2004. His areas of practice focus on mergers, acquisitions, listed company maintenance, international public listings, gaming and entertainment law.

Mr. Balakrishnan is a member of the Vancouver Bar Association, the Canadian Bar Association and the International Masters of Gaming Law. He holds CLA from Simon Fraser University. Mr. Balakrishnan graduated from Simon Fraser University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts and from the University of Alberta in 1997 with an LL.B (with distinction) and was called to the Bar in British Columbia in 1998.

Mr. Herman Dekker,

Mr. Dekker holds degrees in Agricultural Science and in Technology (Netherlands). With more than 35 years of experience and expertise in managing and operating agricultural businesses in both the Netherlands and Canada and experience in commercial vermiculture for fertilizer production.

Mr. Dekker brings expertise in plant nutrition, as well as vermiculture, crop production. An experienced and knowledgeable practitioner, Mr. Dekker has also served industry boards, including the Zeeland Dairy Producers Association, the Zeeland Herb & Flower Growers and as an advisor to the BC Broiler Hatching Egg Commission.

Mr. John Mathews, Ford Motor Company Engineering UK

Mr. Mathews, a well-skilled practical designer with over 40 years of production and development of numerous industrial devices and systems utilized by corporations in both the UK and North America.

Mr. Mathews developed skills in high volume precision engineering becoming a proficient designer with over 20 years of Solidworks 3D computer modeling and designing. This experience has enabled him to master numerous engineering disciplines along with extensive work experience helping companies increase their bottom line by applying JIT to the business.

His ability to apply his acquired knowledge has led him to the design of various patented components improving performance in transportation, aquaponic systems and numerous other applied time-saving devices.

He was instrumental in the development of a Gasification Unit (wood waste) with a pulse burner designed for both burning of SIN-Gas waste to Energy systems.

"We are delighted and honoured to be supported by such a wealth of experience as we continue to focus on our growth." said Linda Sampson, President and CEO

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

STOCK EXCHANGES:

Marapharm trades in Canada, ticker symbol MDM on the CSE, in the United States, ticker symbol MRPHF on the OTCQX, and in Europe, ticker symbol 2M0 on the FSE. Marapharm also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

