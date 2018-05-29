Marapharm Ventures Inc. Enters Into An Agreement-In-Principle Expanding Its Washington State Operations With Sun-Grown Production

Just South of the Canadian border in Central Washington, Tonasket is home to some of the world's most productive orchards. This ideal climate sees approximately 300 days of sunshine a year providing a cannabis grow season that can last approximately 164 days.

The sun-grown season is currently underway in Tonasket. Sun-grown cannabis can be as terpene-rich as indoor, demonstrating the unique aroma and flavor profiles imparted by the culmination of various factors including growing location, soil, elevation and climate.

To take advantage of the sun-grown season, Marapharm is currently funding the preparation of the Property for this summer's cultivation and fall harvest. All above-ground irrigation has been installed and growing areas constructed for both Licensees. The Licensees have also secured all necessary operating permits and approvals needed to bring cannabis plants on site starting the last week of May.

In addition, the Licensees have secured the services of Mr. Ian Dykstra to manage the day-to-day operations of the Licensees. Mr. Dykstra is a master grower who has extensive cannabis growing experience and owns his own cannabis production license. He recently won "Best Light Dep Flower - THC" at Sun Cup 2018. To date, Mr. Dykstra has ensured preparations at the Property are under budget and on schedule.

The Licensees will cultivate up to 40,000 sq. ft. of cannabis plant canopy. Marapharm anticipates to be processing this sun-grown cannabis product at the licenced facility located in Lynden, Washington.

"We are excited to assist our Washington partners commence planting and growing in Tonasket. For the "cannassieur," it is the experience of seeking unique nuances of flavor imparted by the earth which can be detected in sun-grown cannabis". Linda Sampson, CEO

