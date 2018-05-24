Marapharm Ventures Inc. Provides Clarification on Recent Marketing Activity

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into two investment awareness contracts, one on May 15, 2018, with Al and J Media, the other on May 20, 2018, with Link Media LLC, both of which are located on Wall Street, New York. The purpose of entering into these contracts is to provide consultation, strategic alliances, and introduction to media and advertising agencies. It is understood that contractors will utilize social media platforms, podcasts, newsletters, and advertising to disclose the progress which Marapharm is making with respect to its investment in the Cannabis industry in the United States, the "Marapharm Story".

The Company has not been directly involved in the dissemination of, or payment of promotional material, and is not aware of any third party, person or shareholder other than the aforementioned contractors, providing marketing at this time. Increased market activity is not the result of selling by any officers, directors or control persons. Insiders, all directors of the Company have exercised 500,000 stock options and purchased 1,734,104 units at $0.865 per unit of the Company in the last 90 days.

"We are at a culminating moment in the development of our Company and our role in this historical cannabis movement. We look forward to our engagement with these two successful firms who will share our progress with a much broader audience". Linda Sampson, CEO.

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

STOCK EXCHANGES:

Marapharm trades in Canada, ticker symbol MDM on the CSE, in the United States, ticker symbol MRPHF on the OTCQX, and in Europe, ticker symbol 2M0 on the FSE. Marapharm also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

