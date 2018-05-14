Marapharm Ventures Inc. Provides Update on Critical to Security Inspection

CenturyLink, the third-largest telecommunications company in the United States, completed the network architecture and worked closely with our sub-contractors to ensure the installation passed mandrel testing.

This utility is a critical state requirement to pass the final inspection and meet compliance to operate a cannabis facility in Nevada. The City of North Las Vegas Police Department must have the ability to monitor the interior and exterior of a cannabis establishment, by "live feed" video surveillance which must be accessible at all times, and in real-time. Time also must be measured in accordance with the U.S. National Institute Standards and Technology standards and all recorded images must be retrievable for a minimum of 60 days.

Marapharm deployed both dome and bullet cameras with a host of built-in "smart" features, some of which include, motion, line crossing, intrusion detection, motorized zoom lens, enhanced image features and built-in infra-red LED effective up to 98 feet. These products are integrated with our security control system and can be accessed remotely. We look forward to going "live".

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, featuring an artist rendering of our flagship facility, reported on our future development and expanded on cannabis businesses in Southern Nevada, April 30, 2018. Visit https://www.reviewjournal.com/homes/resale-news/marijuana-based-businesses-continue-development/

"We would like to thank the very good folks at KLA Laboratories Inc., and CenturyLink for their outstanding partnership and professional advisement to ensure that we have met or exceeded all state regulations in every aspect". Corey Klassen, VP of Corporate Development

