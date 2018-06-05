Marapharm Ventures Inc. Reports The Mandatory Testing of The Environmental Control Equipment Is Complete And A Success

Troy Rippe, Sr. Technical Advisor of Surna Inc., managed the 72-hour test working seamlessly with our electricians, water technicians and staff to ensure all of the mechanical environmental control equipment passed, meeting all of our unique design specifications. Testing and verification included: Start-up of the specialty propane fired chillers ensuring they operate at proper head pressure ranges to deliver the proper temperature to the building.

Balancing of pumps to water pressure and gallon per minute to ensure the delivery of the proper capacity to the indoor equipment.

Verification of the ductless fan coil units correct locations and determining the proper flow and water temperature to each of these, enabling the regulation and control of temperature and humidity to our specifications.

Concluding the test was the final inspections of all electrical connections, equipment mounting, controls and system wiring to assure that all work has been completed to meet the requirements for the final Building Code Inspection.

Marapharm's onsite personnel has completed their training and are impressed with the versatility of the equipment, which allows regulation of temperature and humidity, thereby creating state-of-the-art energy efficient grow climates, ultimately reducing cost to the facility.

"We are very proud to announce the successful start-up and commissioning of this very unique mechanical system utilizing chilled water systems that are almost completely disconnected from the electrical grid. While having enough electrical infrastructure is almost always a challenge in the design phase of projects, forward thinking companies like Marapharm are not only meeting that challenge but turning it into an advantage for themselves by investing into new technology that reduces ongoing operational energy costs." Troy Rippe, SURNA LEED AP, Sr. Technical Advisor, System Engineering and Product Development

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production or dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/marapharm



Twitter: twitter.com/marapharm



Web Program: marapharm.tv

STOCK EXCHANGES:

Marapharm trades in Canada, ticker symbol MDM on the CSE, in the United States, ticker symbol MRPHF on the OTCQX, and in Europe, ticker symbol 2M0 on the FSE. Marapharm also trades on other recognized platforms in Europe including Stuttgart, Tradegate, L & S, Quotnx, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Berlin.

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQX® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marapharm-ventures-inc-reports-the-mandatory-testing-of-the-environmental-control-equipment-is-complete-and-a-success-300659651.html

SOURCE Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Related Links

www.marapharm.com

