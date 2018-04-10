Marapharm Ventures Inc. To Introduce Organic CBD Health and Wellness Products To Be Featured In Its California Dispensary

Desert Hot Springs, ("DHS") is situated overlooking the Coachella Valley which is visited by 3.5 million tourists annually and is one of the fastest-growing communities in Southern California.

Built over one of the world's finest natural hot mineral water aquifers, Desert Hot Springs is known worldwide for the largest selection of mineral springs in the United States. Since the 1950's this city has been visited by millions of health and wellness enthusiasts who retreat to the area for its abundance of natural mineral springs and spas.

Green Leaf Wellness (www.greenleafwellnessdhs.com) currently offers many popular CBD products. A variety of vape pens including a vape pen that offers a "quick onset" of 1:1 CBD/THC ratio micro dosing. Edibles which include, pre-dosed cookies, gummy candies, oils and tinctures, as well as, an extensive variety of sublingual's. Topicals, which are used for arthritis, sports injuries, joint pain and neuromuscular disorders. We also carry a High Times Winner of CBD oil used as an appetite suppressant and a CBD/RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) which has been used to help the treatment of epilepsy, seizures, alleviate neuropathic pain and muscular dystrophy.

In November 2017, The World Health Organization, reported that CBD has been demonstrated as an effective treatment of epilepsy in several clinical trials. There is also preliminary evidence that CBD may be a useful treatment for a number of other medical conditions. To date, there is no evidence of recreational use of CBD or any public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD. Read the referenced link here: http://www.who.int/medicines/access/controlled-substances/5.2_CBD.pdf

"Hemp Business Journal estimates the total retail value of all hemp products sold in the U.S. to be at least $688 million for 2016. We estimate the hemp industry will grow to $1.8 billion in sales by 2020, led by hemp food, body care, and CBD-based products. The data demonstrates the hemp industry is growing quickly at 22% five year CAGR and being led by food and body care products, with Hemp CBD products showing a 53% AGR," said Sean Murphy, the Founder and Publisher of Hemp Business Journal. Read the referenced link here: https://www.hempbizjournal.com/market-size-hemp-industry-sales-grow-to-688-million-in-2016/



"The demand for the benefits of CBD products is growing both globally and in this popular "spa destination", we look forward to providing the best quality products." Linda Sampson, CEO.

ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Marapharm has rapidly expanded to include having cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

MARIJUANA INDUSTRY INVOLVEMENT:

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate.

Marapharm owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Marapharm's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations. Marapharm's business is conducted in a manner consistent with state law and is in compliance with licensing requirements.

Copies of licenses are posted on Marapharm's website. Marapharm has internal compliance procedures in place and has compliance focused attorneys engaged in jurisdictions to monitor changes in laws for compliance with US federal and state law on an ongoing basis. These law firms inform any necessary changes to our policies and procedures for compliance in Canada and the US.

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

