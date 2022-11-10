Maratek Showcases New Solventless Vapor-Static Extraction Technology & Partnership with Boulder Creek Technologies at MJBizCon 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maratek ( www.maratek.com ) - a 50+ year old technology, engineering, and manufacturing group, and a market-leading specialist in cannabis/hemp extraction solutions – will be showcasing the new SOLVENTLESS Vapor-Static Extraction technology at MJBizCon 2022 alongside their partner Boulder Creek Technologies (BCT) at booth 9157.

The two companies announced their exclusive partnership earlier this year, with Maratek providing technology development, engineering, and manufacturing for the new SOLVENTLESS Vapor-Static Extraction System.

"Being around since 1967, Maratek's engineering and manufacturing has focused on four key pillars - automation, efficiency optimization, safety, and scaling," said Kyle Georges, Vice President of Maratek.

"The new Vapor-Static technology builds on these pillars in providing a solvent free, low operational cost, environmentally friendly and safe way to extract. In a competitive industry, many groups have been struggling with low margins. Vapor-Static provides a solution to increase production capacities while greatly lowering operational costs."

"It can be challenging as a new company in the industry, especially when the technology can seem too good to be true," said Boulder Creek Technologies CEO Rick Bonde. "Maratek has over 50 years of expertise in manufacturing solutions that bring an extra bit of confidence to our prospective clients looking to invest in Vapor-Static Extraction."

Earlier this year, Maratek facilitated the sale of the first large scale Vapor-Static system to Utah based company Red Mesa Science & Refining . The installation is the first Vapor Static Tsunami 5000, used to process a high volume of throughput with 5000 pounds per day of biomass, and extracting oil using the new SOLVENTLESS technology. Red Mesa is a B2B industrial-scale processor of hemp derived CBD, CDG, and other minor cannabinoid raw materials.

About Maratek

Maratek is an award-winning industry leader in the solvent recycling and cannabis hemp oil extraction industries. For over 50 years, Maratek has strived for the highest safety and quality standards for all equipment, using only North American stainless steel, parts and labor while ensuring all safety certifications are followed and included. Maratek services a wide range of the cannabis and hemp sectors, having developed multiple different technologies that focus on automation, optimization and scaling, with a particular strength in engineered to order projects to adapt to their clients' needs. Find out more at maratek.com

About Boulder Creek Technologies

Boulder Creek Technologies propels innovation in the cannabis and hemp industries with advanced Vapor-Static Extraction equipment that is safe, sustainable and engineered for scaling. BCT's patented Vapor-Static system represents a sea change in solventless cannabinoid extraction, and facilitates R&D for all product categories, from concentrates and vapes to edibles and topicals. In marrying proven extraction technology with a turnkey installation model, processors and manufacturers of all sizes achieve high-efficiency production of exceptionally pure, full-spectrum extracts while dramatically reducing operating expenditures. For more information, visit bouldercreektechnologies.com .

Media contact for more information:

Kyle Georges, Vice President,

Maratek

1-800-667-6272

[email protected]

www.maratek.com

SOURCE Maratek