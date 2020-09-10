Marathon Asset Management Hires Ana Jelenkovic as Director and Sovereign Strategist

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Asset Management ("Marathon"), a leading global credit investment manager, today announced that Ana Jelenkovic has joined the firm as Director and Sovereign Strategist. In this role, Ms. Jelenkovic further strengthens Marathon's emerging markets team while assisting in identifying, evaluating and pursuing investment opportunities across the emerging markets debt spectrum. Her duties will include supporting the firms' long-only benchmarked strategy, which has grown to over $4 billion in assets under management as of September 1st as a result of consistent index outperformance and top decile rankings across a number of peer evaluated metrics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ana to Marathon," said Gabriel Szpigiel, Partner and Head of Emerging Markets at Marathon Asset Management: "Her expertise in evaluating the financial, economic and political facets of emerging markets issuers will be an especially valuable addition to our team in the current environment as we seek to generate alpha for our clients by pursuing the growing range of investment opportunities across the space's landscape. Her addition not only further demonstrates our commitment to being a leading credit investor providing unparalleled service to investors interested in accessing emerging markets, but also showcases the vast investment opportunity in this space and the growth of our business."

Ms. Jelenkovic joins from Schroders Investment Management where she served as a Senior Sovereign Analyst and the primary strategist covering global emerging markets. Prior to Schroders, she was the primary analyst for a range of emerging market sovereigns as well as government-related entities and multilateral lending institutions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Standard & Poor's. Before that, she was a political risk analyst at the Eurasia Group. She earned a Master of Arts in Political Science from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from Brandeis University.

"I am excited to be joining Marathon and their world class team," said Ms. Jelenkovic. "Marathon has a long track record of successfully investing in emerging markets across several, divergent cycles, providing them with vast experience that is underpinned by their focus on in-depth credit analysis and understanding of the unique dynamics of the emerging markets sector. I am greatly looking forward to building upon the team's success and helping them deliver value for their clients."

Andrew Rabinowitz, President & Chief Operating Officer at Marathon, added "As investors seek out fixed income investments with the potential to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns despite what is expected to be a prolonged low, and often negative, interest rate environment in developed markets, we are pleased to further add to our emerging markets capabilities as we work to help our clients achieve their goals."

A keen focus on credit expertise, trading acumen, franchise development, and index knowledge have enabled Marathon to broaden its emerging market offerings over the past several years and has been led specifically by growth across long only, total return and bespoke client offerings. Along with the growth in product offerings, Marathon's emerging markets team has evolved to include seven dedicated investment professionals, while also leveraging the entire resources of Marathon as an institution.

