Marathon Asset Management Takes Strategic Steps to Expand Healthcare Team

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Asset Management ("Marathon"), a leading global credit investment manager, today announced the hire of two additional senior investment professionals to join its Healthcare Team. Anna Makki will join the firm as a Managing Director and brings with her over 15 years of healthcare investment banking experience from Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and most recently Torreya Partners, a M&A advisor to global life sciences companies. Yuhe Cong will join as a Vice President and brings with her 10 years of credit experience in the healthcare sector.

Led by Dr. Evan Bedil, Marathon's healthcare practice also includes a five-member Medical Advisory Board in addition to Dr. Bedil that is comprised of leading medical doctors and scientists who bring extensive intelligence in biochemistry and medical scientific therapeutics to Marathon's underwriting process.

"With an aging population and advances in technology, healthcare investing has been an attractive sector for us for the last several years, a trend that has only increased over the past year and one that we do not see subsiding any time soon," said Bruce Richards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marathon. "In order to keep up with the growth of this sector, we have been focused on deepening our healthcare capabilities to help our clients meet their investment goals, including developing robust sourcing channels with a strong pipeline of investments."



Marathon's Healthcare Team focuses on biopharma royalties and privately negotiated structured transactions in biopharma and life science. These highly tailored investments provide companies with significant growth capital to bring life improving therapies to patient care worldwide.

Dr. Bedil added: "The advent of personalized medicine has been accelerated by developments in AI and genome mapping, which will undoubtably result in increased FDA applications for years to come. As this opportunity set expands, we have been working on growing our team of specialized investment professionals who truly understand the science and financing of this industry. Our team's expertise has uniquely positioned us to underwrite and structure complex, value-additive transactions in this sector and we are excited to add Anna and Yuhe and leverage their strong track records to continue our healthcare investment expansion."

Commenting on her new role, Makki added: "As a banker who has called on Marathon for many years, I know firsthand the caliber of my new teammates. I could not be more excited to join Evan and the team."

About Marathon

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a New York-based global investment advisor with approximately $22 billion of capital under management. The firm was found in 1998 by Louis Hanover and Bruce Richards and employs more than 160 professionals. Marathon's corporate headquarters are in New York City with international offices in London and Tokyo. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.marathonfund.com.

