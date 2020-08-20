Marathon Capital Advises Middle River Power on Sale of California Solar Project

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Capital, LLC ("Marathon") has announced it advised on the successful sale of the High Desert Solar Project ("HDSI" or "Project") on behalf of Middle River Power ("MRP") the operating and development platform of Avenue Capital, to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power ("GSRP"). HDSI is a 100 MW AC solar and 50MW AC battery storage project currently under development in San Bernardino County, California. HDSI executed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Clean Power Alliance ("CPA") for the Project's full energy output, resource adequacy and ancillary attributes, for delivery in August 2021.

As a seasoned asset manager and expert participant in the California Power markets, MRP hired Marathon as their exclusive advisor in the marketing and execution of the project's sale process. Marathon advised MRP during the power marketing phase and through the ultimate sale of the project, leading the identification and selection of an investor capable of meeting a rigid deployment timeline.

"The MRP team brought to market a meticulously developed, contracted solar and storage project, and found in the GSRP a team able to digest the development nuances in California, navigate the financing challenges posed by COVID, and oversee the procurement effort and construction of the project around a strict deployment schedule set forth by CAISO. We are glad to have brought these two excellent teams together and look forward to the successful deployment of further renewable resources for California's Community Choice Aggregators." - Felipe Arrazola, Director at Marathon Capital.

About Middle River Power

Middle River Power is a private equity sponsored asset management platform focused on US power generation assets. The team consists of power industry veterans with deep experience in the acquisition, development, operations, management, financing, and economic optimization of energy assets.

About Goldman Sachs Renewable Power

GSRP is comprised of investment professionals with leading industry expertise across transaction sourcing, financial analysis, power markets and physical asset analysis and operations. The team takes a long-term ownership approach to the operations and management of renewable assets and benefits from Goldman Sachs' extensive network of relationships, leading institutional infrastructure and in-house industry knowledge and experience. The group is part of GSAM, one of the world's leading asset managers with more than $1 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2019.

About Marathon Capital

Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm committed to facilitating a more sustainable future. We provide independent M&A, capital raising, project finance and tax equity advisory services to the world's leading companies, investors and infrastructure developers focused on clean energy, sustainability, decarbonization and resource efficiency. (www.marathoncapital.com)

