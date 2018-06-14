Marathon Capital Advises SunPower on Sale of Microinverter Business to Enphase Energy

The transaction brings together market share leaders in residential solar microinverters and U.S. residential solar panel installations to accelerate the global adoption of AC modules as the de facto residential solar solution. The SunPower® Equinox home solar system will be enhanced by a custom line of the Enphase IQ microinverters for use with SunPower AC modules, delivering the high quality and performance SunPower's customers have come to expect, while enabling SunPower to benefit from Enphase's scale, technical expertise and R&D support. The transaction adds over 140 patents to Enphase's IP portfolio and is expected to generate strong revenue growth for Enphase through their exclusive co-development of microinverters for SunPower's industry leading Equinox home solar system in the U.S. market.

Marathon worked closely with SunPower to run a bespoke marketing process, identifying Enphase's interest, helping structure the term sheet, and negotiating key commercial deal points for the sale of the microinverter business and master supply agreement, all while providing market insight to facilitate the strategic partnership between SunPower and Enphase.

"It was a pleasure to work with SunPower on this transformative transaction," said David Kirkpatrick, Director at Marathon Capital. "SunPower's high efficiency solar technology, differentiated residential solar AC module-based solution and strong market position in the U.S. residential solar market, paired with Enphase's best-in-class microinverter will be a formidable combination."

The transaction is expected to close at the end of the third quarter of 2018 subject to product qualification and customary closing conditions.

About Marathon Capital:

Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm focused on providing financial advice in the areas of M&A, capital raising of debt and equity, project finance, tax equity, financial restructuring, recapitalization, bankruptcy and workout situations in the energy sector. Marathon Capital is a four-time recipient of the "Best Renewable Asset M&A Advisor" Award (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), "Renewable Generating Project Finance Deal of the Year" Award (2016) and first-time recipient of the "Best Asset M&A Advisor (2017) in Power Finance & Risk's Annual Power Finance Deals and Firms Awards. www.marathon-cap.com.

CONTACT: Andrea Rosko, arosko@marathon-cap.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-capital-advises-sunpower-on-sale-of-microinverter-business-to-enphase-energy-300666619.html

SOURCE Marathon Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.marathon-cap.com

