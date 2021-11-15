Marathon Health Adds Chief Product and Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation

Marathon Health has earned a reputation as a category disruptor, first for its Network model which features health centers in popular shopping centers and most recently for its Anywhere product – a virtual care model with dedicated advanced primary care teams, including providers, health coaches and behavioral health counselors.

"We're guided by our patient-first approach to improving healthcare which is rooted in strong provider relationships," says Marathon Health CEO & co-founder Jeff Wells, MD. "Venkat has a strong track record for transformation and designing solutions that make care easier to access, more personalized and more affordable. Our patients want improved digital tools and virtual access as part of a hybrid model where in-person care with trusted teams is at the core. We're thrilled to have him onboard," says Wells.

Chittoor will leverage his 25+ years of experience as a tech and product executive for large, high-growth companies, including Microsoft, Delta Dental, Intellectual Ventures and Vera Whole Health, where he led digital transformation, product development and customer experience.

Chitoor's passion for value-based care led him to join Marathon Health. "We tackle three of the largest obstacles in delivering value-based care: patient trust, delivering repeatable outcomes and digital innovation. I'm excited to partner with this team and help Marathon Health transform the landscape for patients, employers and providers," says Chitoor.

Marathon Health will continue to advance its Ignite platform to predict and identify populations with chronic health conditions and target the right intervention to drive better health and financial outcomes.

"We've been optimizing our value-based care model since 2005 and driving consistent results," added Wells. "The secret to our success is simple – we employ the best care teams and give them the time to build relationships with their patients via whatever channel that patients feel is the most convenient. Those relationships result in real behavior change and lower healthcare costs. Doubling down our investment to improve our offering for members and employers will help us achieve our vision to transform millions of lives for the better, one patient at a time," Wells says.

In addition to being the only company in the country to offer a true Network solution for employers, Marathon Health backs its offering with performance guarantees based on patient engagement, provider experience, health outcomes and savings that are tied to revenue. This type of value-based care delivery is critical in order to turn the tide away from the volume-based care that rules the healthcare industry.

Marathon Health partners with employers around the United States to deliver a healthcare experience that's convenient and focused on driving real behavior change that results in better health outcomes and financial savings. Employers save an average of $2,000 for each employee who engages with Marathon Health, with the average company saving around $11 million. Marathon Health delivers its advanced primary care solution across more than 265 onsite, Network and virtual health centers in 42 states. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 and 2020 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services.

