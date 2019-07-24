Marathon Health Expands Wisconsin Footprint

WINOOSKI, Vt. , July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, LLC , a provider of onsite health centers that enable employer organizations to optimize the health of their workforce, today announced the opening of its ninth Wisconsin health and wellness center. Marathon Health opened a health center for Briggs & Stratton eligible participants in Wauwatosa, Wisc. Employees, their families, and retirees will be eligible to use the health center for primary care, health assessments, lifestyle coaching, chronic condition coaching, and physical therapy services. Two nurse practitioners, certified diabetes educator, registered nurse, medical assistant, and a physical therapist staff the health center, which opened July 17, 2019.

Marathon Health's focus on population health management provides a better patient experience, improved health outcomes, and lower cost of care. Offering healthcare onsite allows Briggs & Stratton's employees to conveniently access care. As a result, Briggs & Stratton has a solution to control the downstream cost of employee health risks.

"As we continue to focus on creating a culture of health and wellness at Briggs & Stratton, we know it's about more than having a facility to visit when you aren't feeling well," said Rachele Lehr, Briggs & Stratton vice president human resources. "With Marathon Health, it's a holistic approach to wellness through education and innovative programs to equip employees and their families with the tools they need to live their healthiest lives."

"We are thrilled to welcome Briggs & Stratton into our family of Wisconsin employers. Our expansion throughout the state with manufacturing and retail trade employers provides additional opportunities to empower patients to engage in their own health and lead healthier lives. This valuable employee benefit also increases access to care and improves workforce health while helping employers like Briggs & Stratton to attract and retain the industry's top talent," said Jerry Ford, chief executive officer of Marathon Health.

Marathon Health's population health management services include primary care, acute care, health assessments, health coaching, chronic condition coaching, behavioral health, physical therapy, pharmacy, registered dietitian services, and occupational health. This healthcare solution is proven to reduce total population health risks, saving time and money for employees and their employers.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health offers a proven solution for helping employers reduce the total cost of healthcare. The Marathon Health approach integrates the best practices of onsite primary care, health assessment with risk identification, coaching and advocacy, and disease management for high cost chronic conditions. Marathon Health supports its unique model with an eHealth Portal delivering medical content, interactive diet and fitness tools, a personal health record, and an electronic medical record to manage care. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

