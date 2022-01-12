Marathon Health Launches Public Art Project

Marathon Health featured original art in its very first health center but wanted to provide more opportunity to local artists as it scales its Network model to additional cities across the country. It will install local murals in its Network health centers in Charlotte; Cincinnati; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; and Orlando over the next year. The art will be designed to foster a serene environment at the health centers and reflect each city's individual personality.

The Network locations are shared by multiple employers in a metro area and located in popular retail settings that are close to home and work. Each location creates a unique opportunity to connect with patients through public art.

"Overall health is not just the absence of disease - it's about achieving a sense of wellbeing in mind, spirit and physical health," said Marathon Health Chief Marketing Officer Shelly Towns. "Our health care model is based on trust and the opportunity to build that relationship starts the second you engage with us. When you enter our health center, we want it to feel different because it is different. Art is a great way to reinforce that. I've had the opportunity to work with Mali and Alan on several community projects and have been so impressed by the impact they've had through GANGGANG."

"It's refreshing to know institutions like Marathon Health understand the relationship between art and health," said GANGGANG Co-Founder Alan Bacon. "It's a wonderful opportunity to show that art can change minds and outcomes."

GANGGANG is utilizing its network to find local artists in each city. The organization worked with artist Amiah Mims on the first piece for the collaboration at Marathon Health's location at the Olivia in the suburbs of Indianapolis.

"Amiah is one of those artists that can beautifully connect the themes of both strength and calm," said GANGGANG Co-Founder and Executive Director Mali Jeffers. "On one end it feels a little triumphant, a little victorious – it feels like overcoming. The muted colors, smooth lines and curves offer some calm. It offers both ends of that spectrum and ties them together nicely."

